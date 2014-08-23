Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Rested and refreshed after an off-day, Brewers manager Ron Roenicke had good news to share Friday in his usual pre-game media session at Miller Park: right-hander Kyle Lohse, who was scratched from his last start with a sore ankle, threw a bullpen session Friday and would return to the Brewers’ rotation Monday against the Padres in San Diego.

“He threw a normal bullpen,” Roenicke said. “He wanted to see where he was and he threw the ball really well and got after it. It should work out well.”

Lohse first injured the ankle Aug. 2 in St. Louis, but worked through the discomfort and remained in the rotation until Aug. 13, when he was pulled after three innings against the Cubs and the team opted to skip Lohse’s next start as a precautionary measure.

“It’s all good,” Lohse said. “I‘m back to pretty much normal. Was able to get the push and balance that I needed that I wasn’t able to get. I was adjusting pitch to pitch and compensating with my upper body.”

Roenicke said the rest of the rotation would be pushed by one day.

Right-hander Matt Garza is also close to returning. Out since suffering a strained left oblique Aug. 4, Garza will throw two bullpen sessions this week -- the first coming Monday -- and if all goes well, he’ll make a minor league rehab start before rejoining the Brewers in early September, Roenicke said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-57

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 10-7, 3.58 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 15-7, 3.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jean Segura made two errors Friday and is now third among National League shortstops with 15 errors this season -- equaling his season total from a year ago. He’s struggled offensively, as well, going 2-for-16 in his last six games.

--RHP Wily Peralta takes the mound Saturday against the Pirates as the Brewers try to halt a two-game losing streak. Peralta has emerged as a stopper of sorts for the Brewers and is 5-1 with a 1.88 ERA six starts since the All-Star break. Peralta is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in three career starts against the Pirates, including 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t a good game. We played poor on defense and didn’t pitch well.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, whose team has lost two in a row after a five-game winning streak.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Garza (oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He played catch Aug. 15 for the first time since going on the DL. He began doing flat-ground throwing Aug. 17. He played catch from about 120 feet Aug. 19. He will throw a bullpen session Aug. 24 and is expected to rejoin the Brewers rotation in early September.

--RHP Kyle Lohse (sore right ankle) was hurt during his Aug. 13 at-bat. He will be moved back in the rotation and skip a start. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 22 and is expected to be back in the rotation Aug. 25.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 3, then moved his rehab to Class A Wisconsin on Aug. 10.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera