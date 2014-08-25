Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Jean Segura was out of the Milwaukee Brewers’ starting lineup for the second straight day.

Brewers manager Ron Roenicke planned to give Segura the day off Saturday, but had to scratch that plan when right-hander Wily Peralta was knocked out of the game after just five innings and Roenicke was forced to use Segura as part of a double-switch.

Acquired in the Zack Grinke trade late in 2012, Segura burst onto the scene last season and earned a spot on the National League All-Star by batting .325 with 11 home runs, 36 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in the first half last season. The second half wasn’t quite as good (.241/1/13) but Segura finished with a .294 average and was solid at shortstop.

He never got into a rhythm offensively this season -- he was 3-for-22 heading into the weekend -- and also dealt with the sudden death of his infant son just before the All-Star break.

“It’s just been a tough year for him,” Roenicke said. “They talk about a lot of times the second year is kind of tough. We’re seeing it with him. Hopefully, he bounces back and we start seeing the guy that we think is going to be a really good shortstop for a long time.”

Despite his offensive struggles, Segura remained in the regular lineup with consistent defensive play. But he committed two errors Friday in a 9-3 loss to the Pirates, giving him 15 for the season, leading Roenicke to think a day two regroup might help Segura’s focus.

”I wouldn’t bench a guy because of one game,“ Roenicke said. ”Sometimes, it’s the mental part of it. He needs to be in there more with energy.

“I told him when I‘m seeing something a little different in him that I was going to give him the day off. So, we’ll see. And (utility man Elian) Herrera is playing really well, too. That makes a big difference.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-58

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 11-7, 3.49 ERA) at Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 5-3, 2.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Fiers struck out seven over seven innings and held the Pirates to two runs on two hits to record his fourth consecutive victory. In four starts since being recalled Aug. 8, Fiers allowed four earned runs in 28 innings of work with 32 strikeouts.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez allowed a solo home run to Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen and a two-out walk but still earned his 39th save of the season and the 343rd of his career. Rodriguez ended the game with a strikeout of 1B Pedro Alvarez, giving him 999 for his career.

--3B Aramis Ramirez had three hits, an RBI and scored a run Sunday. Since coming off the disabled list June 4, Ramirez is batting .328 (84-for-256) with eight home runs and 37 RBIs. In 20 August games, Ramirez is batting .416 (32-for-77) with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 RBIs.

--RHP Kyle Lohse returns to action Monday when the Brewers open a three-game set against the Padres in San Diego. Lohse was forced to skip his last start due to a sore right ankle, which had been bothering him since early August and forced him from his last start after just three innings of work. Lohse is 6-4 with a 4.00 ERA in 12 career starts against the Padres and 2-3 with a 3.38 ERA in five starts at Petco Park.

--SS Jean Segura was out of the Brewers’ lineup for the second straight day as manager Ron Roenicke tries to give the struggling second-year player a mental break. Segura didn’t start Saturday but played the final four innings after a double-switch and went 1-for-2 at the plate. He was 3-for-22 in his eight previous games.

--RHP Matt Garza (strained left oblique) reported no issues after throwing a bullpen session Sunday. He’ll do it again Tuesday but will likely need a minor league rehab assignment before returning to Milwaukee’s rotation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We don’t get down too much. We had a couple of bad games but they still react well the next day.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke after a win over the Pirates avoided a sweep on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Garza (oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He played catch Aug. 15 for the first time since going on the DL. He began doing flat-ground throwing Aug. 17. He played catch from about 120 feet Aug. 19. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 24 and is expected to rejoin the Brewers rotation in early September.

--RHP Kyle Lohse (sore right ankle) was hurt during his Aug. 13 at-bat. He will be moved back in the rotation and skip a start. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 22 and is expected to be back in the rotation Aug. 25.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 3, moved his rehab to Class A Wisconsin on Aug. 10 then to Advanced Class A Brevard County on Aug. 23.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera