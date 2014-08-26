Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- On paper, the schedule-maker was not kind to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ahead of Monday’s series opener against the San Diego Padres, the Brewers flew to the West Coast for the second time this month.

Milwaukee played a three-game series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles from Aug. 15-17. On Monday night, the Brewers opened a three-game series at Petco Park, and they play three in San Francisco over the weekend before heading back to the Midwest.

Fifteen of the Brewers’ games in August are against teams from the National League West.

Still, don’t cry for the Brewers. They are feasting on NL West clubs.

Monday night’s 10-1 win at Petco Park improved the Brewers’ road record against NL West opponents to 10-1 this season. The .910 road winning percentage is the by any major league team against a division this season.

Milwaukee is hitting .330 with runners in scoring position on the road against NL West teams this season and averaging 7.0 runs per game.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-58

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 2-4, 4.15 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 11-12, 2.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Lohse allowed one run on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts in six innings Monday night to beat the Padres in his first start since Aug. 13. He missed a start due to ankle soreness. “The ankle was fine,” said Lohse, who last pitched on Aug. 13 in Wrigley Field against the Cubs. “I‘m not used to having almost two weeks off late in the season. Everything else has been going good. I just needed a little break to get ahead of the ankle soreness.”

--RF Ryan Braun hit a solo homer and had three hits Monday night at Petco Park, but he came out in the seventh inning to give his sore right knee a rest. “Ryan should be ready for tomorrow’s game,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. Braun hit three homers in a 2012 game at Petco Park and has a career .329 average in the Padres’ home with six home runs and 15 RBIs in 19 games. “I enjoy hitting here,” Braun said of a ballpark most hitters despise. “I love the city. I love the ballpark. It’s a place I enjoy coming to. I see the ball well here.”

--RHP Matt Garza, on the disabled since Aug. 5 with a left oblique strain, will throw another bullpen session Tuesday. He might make one rehab start before the end of the minor league season before rejoining the Brewers.

--3B Aramis Ramirez, who fell a triple short of the cycle while driving in three runs Monday, is hitting .335 (87-for-260) with nine homers and 40 RBIs in 70 games since coming off the disabled list June 4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a really good job offensively today. Everybody chipped in, and that is always nice to see.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, after the Brewers’ 10-1 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Ryan Braun (sore right knee) left the Aug. 25 game. He is expected to be back in the lineup Aug. 26.

--RHP Matt Garza (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He played catch Aug. 15 for the first time since going on the DL. He began doing flat-ground throwing Aug. 17. He played catch from about 120 feet Aug. 19. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 24, and he will throw another Aug. 26. He might make a minor league rehab start before rejoining the major league rotation in September.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 3, moved his rehab to Class A Wisconsin on Aug. 10 then to high Class A Brevard County on Aug. 23.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera