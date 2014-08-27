Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Most hitters visiting Petco Park view a three-game series in San Diego as something akin to a case of the 72-hour flu.

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Ryan Braun, on the other hand, says he loves the place.

He has the numbers to prove it. Even after going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Tuesday night in the Brewers’ 4-1 loss to the Padres, Braun has a career .312 batting average at Petco Park with six homers and 15 RBIs in 20 games. He also has four doubles and a triple at Petco Park for a .658 slugging percentage.

In 2012, Braun had a three-homer game in the Padres’ downtown ballpark.

“I love playing at this ballpark and playing in San Diego,” Braun said Monday night after going 3-for-4 with a solo homer in the Brewers’ 10-1 win in the opener of a three-game series in San Diego.

“I see the ball really well here. I guess if you have success at a ballpark, you love the place no matter what everyone else thinks of it.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-59

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 8-7, 3.38 ERA) at Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 3-5, 3.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Garza (left oblique strain) threw a successful bullpen Tuesday in San Diego. The Brewers will make a decision Wednesday or Thursday to either have Garza make a rehab start this weekend or directly rejoin the Brewers after rosters expand Sept. 1.

--C Jonathan Lucroy hit his 44th double Tuesday night for his 59th extra-base hit of the season. He leads the major leagues in doubles and is fifth in the majors in extra-base hits.

--2B Scooter Gennett’s RBI double Tuesday night was his 26th double of the season. Gennett is hitting .414 (29-for-70) against National League West opponents this season.

--RF Ryan Braun, who left Monday’s game due to a sore right knee, was back in the starting lineup Tuesday. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, a rare off day in a park where he has a .312 career average and a .658 slugging percentage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His arm is real fast. He’s nice and smooth and relaxed. And then once he starts throwing the, his arm is so quick that it adds the deception factor. He’s got a good slider, a good fastball and coming from a 6-foot-7 body it’s not the easiest thing to hit in the world.” -- Brewers 2B Scooter Gennett, on Padres RHP Tyson Ross, who led San Diego to a 4-1 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Ryan Braun (sore right knee) left the Aug. 25 game. He was back in the lineup Aug. 26.

--RHP Matt Garza (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He played catch Aug. 15 for the first time since going on the DL. He began doing flat-ground throwing Aug. 17. He played catch from about 120 feet Aug. 19. He threw bullpen session Aug. 24 and Aug. 26. He might make a minor league rehab start, or the Brewers might bring him directly back to the major league rotation.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 3, moved his rehab to Class A Wisconsin on Aug. 10 then to high Class A Brevard County on Aug. 23.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera