Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- On a day when they thought they bolstered their bullpen with the addition of Jonathan Broxton, the Brewers might have taken an even bigger step backward in the outfield.

Standout center fielder Carlos Gomez left the Brewers’ 15-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants in the third inning Sunday because of a painful left wrist. The injury occurred while he was batting -- and striking out -- against Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner.

X-rays taken during the game were negative, but Brewers manager Ron Roenicke isn’t counting upon having Gomez in the lineup anytime soon.

“He’s doubtful for (Monday),” Roenicke said of the opener of a three-game series in Chicago against the Cubs. “He needs to get checked out in Chicago or in Milwaukee.”

The bad news offset the positive vibes created earlier in the day with the acquisition of Broxton from the Cincinnati Reds for two players to be named.

Broxton spent most of the season setting up Reds closer Aroldis Chapman. He will have a similar role in front of Francisco Rodriguez for the Brewers.

Part of Broxton’s value comes in his versatility. He saved seven games for the Reds early in the season while Chapman was injured.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-63

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 2-5, 4.10 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jacob Turner, 4-8, 5.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jimmy Nelson has never started a game against Monday’s opponent, the Chicago Cubs, but he has pleasant memories of Wrigley Field nonetheless. Nelson made his major league debut at the historic ballpark last September, throwing two perfect innings of relief against the Cubs. He followed that up with two more scoreless innings against the Cubs in a home game. Nelson is looking for a turnaround in fortune Monday, having gone winless (0-3) in his past four starts. The Brewers have gone to a six-man rotation this week in part to give the prospect a chance to prove he belongs. He will be recalled from a brief demotion to the minors that was merely a procedural move.

--RHP Kyle Lohse couldn’t make it out of the sixth inning for the third time in his past five starts Sunday in the Brewers’ 15-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants. You can chalk this subpar effort up to running into a buzz saw. The Giants also bombed Brewers ace RHP Wily Peralta in a three-game series in which they scored 31 runs on 46 hits. Lohse gave up five of the Giants’ 10 extra-base hits in the game.

--CF Carlos Gomez had to leave the Brewers’ 15-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants after spraining his left wrist while batting in the third inning Sunday. Gomez went straight to the clubhouse after his painful at-bat, and he was replaced in the field by OF Gerardo Parra in the bottom of the inning. X-rays taken during the game were negative. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke isn’t counting upon having Gomez for the opener of a three-game series in Chicago on Monday. In fact, the club is considering sending him home to Milwaukee to get checked out.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday to bolster a shaky Milwaukee bullpen. Broxton’s chief role will be as a setup man for closer RHP Francisco Rodriguez, the same role he had with the Reds in front of LHP Aroldis Chapman. Broxton also has the ability to save games. He had seven saves early in the season for the Reds while Chapman was injured.

--LHP Will Smith will see his role change a bit with Sunday’s acquisition of RHP Jonathan Broxton from the Cincinnati Reds. Smith leads the National League in appearances with 67, and it is possible the wear and tear is starting to show. Smith faced six batters and retired only two of them out during a seven-run seventh inning Sunday in the Brewers’ 15-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Broxton’s presence means Smith won’t have to be used as often in the eighth inning, and manager Ron Roenicke will be able to pick the left-hander’s spots earlier in the game, allowing him to be more of a specialist.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a bad series. We didn’t do anything right. You’re not going to go through a whole season and not have a bad series. This was a bad series.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, after the Brewers were swept in a three-game weekend series at San Francisco.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (sprained left wrist) left the Aug. 31 game. He is considered doubtful for Sept. 1, and he could miss the entire Sept. 1-3 series at Chicago if the club elects to send him home to Milwaukee to get checked out.

--RHP Matt Garza (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He played catch Aug. 15 for the first time since going on the DL. He began doing flat-ground throwing Aug. 17. He played catch from about 120 feet Aug. 19. He threw bullpen session Aug. 24 and Aug. 26. He threw a simulated game Aug. 29 in San Francisco and was pronounced ready for reinstatement from the disabled list.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 3, moved his rehab to Class A Wisconsin on Aug. 10 then to high Class A Brevard County on Aug. 23.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Alfredo Figaro

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera