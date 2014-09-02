Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Milwaukee Brewers have added bullpen depth just in time for the September stretch drive with the acquisition of right-handed reliever Jonathan Broxton.

The deal with National League Central rival Cincinnati sends two players to be named later to the Reds.

Broxton joined his new team on Monday in Chicago as Milwaukee opened a three-game series with the Cubs and will be eligible for the Brewers’ postseason roster.

Manager Ron Roenicke sees Broxton’s role as a set-up man for closer Francisco Rodriguez against both right and left-handed batters.

“Anytime you have a proven reliever -- whether a stopper, setup or whatever the case may be -- he’s a guy that’s been through everything before,” Roenicke said on Monday. “It’s nice to have when you trying to win a division to have another arm of the guy that’s not going to be concerned about what’s going on in tie games. He’s had a real nice year so far. I‘m hoping it’s a great piece for us.”

The 30-year-old veteran is 4-2 with a 1.86 ERA in 51 appearances. He’s also saved seven games and opponents are batting just .190 against him.

He has also pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2005-11), Kansas City (2012) and Cincinnati (2012-14) during his 10-year career. Broxton is 35-29 with a 3.05 ERA and 118 saves in 531 appearances, all in relief.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-64

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 8-7, 3.26 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 7-5, 2.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (2-5, 4.10 ERA) worked 6 1/3 innings in his 10th Brewers start, allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out four and walking one. He gave up a two-run home run to Cubs catcher Welington Castillo in the fourth inning. Nelson was recalled from the roster of Class A Advanced Brevard County on Monday where he had a brief stay following last Tuesday’s 4-1 loss at San Diego. He came into the 2014 season as the top prospect in the Brewers organization, according to Baseball America. The move was a paper transaction that allowed Milwaukee to add a bullpen arm.

--CF Carlos Gomez sat out Monday’s game after he felt was described as a “pop” in his left wrist during a swing in Sunday’s game at the Giants. X-rays were negative. Gomez is batting .282 in 127 games with 21 home runs and 65 RBIs. He shared the team lead in homers and was tied for second in RBIs entering Monday.

--OF Logan Schafer was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Monday. Schafer has batted .183 in 119 major league plate appearances this season and was demoted to the minors when the Brewers traded for Gerardo Parra on July 31. He batted .273 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 41 games with Nashville.

--C Matt Pagnozzi was another September call-up announced on Monday. His contract was purchased from Triple-A Nashville after he batted .215 with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs in 71 games. Pagnozzi is the nephew of former Cardinals catcher Tom Pagnozzi.

--RHP Matt Garza (left oblique strain) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled on Monday. He had been out since the first week of August and scheduled to rejoin the rotation on Wednesday. Garza is 7-7 with a 3.58 ERA.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang was also reinstalled from the 15-day disabled list. He had been on the disabled list since July with left shoulder tightness. Wang is 0-0 in 13 appearances and an 11.12 ERA.

--INF Jeff Bianchi (sore right elbow) was moved to the 60-day disabled list on Monday in order to make room on the Brewers 40-man roster. He batted .171 in 29 games this year.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo (8-7, 3.26 ERA) makes his 28th start of the season and second against the Cubs in Tuesday’s middle game. He had no decision in his last start against San Diego, a 3-2 Brewers loss in 10 innings. It was the first start of his career in which Gallardo had no strikeouts. Gallardo needs five strikeouts to pass Ben Sheets (1,206) for most on the team’s all-time leaderboard.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”We didn’t swing the bat that well, obviously, didn’t get a lot of hits. Couple guys -- KD (Khris Davis) was really good, (Gerardo) Parra was really good -- but we need to get it going. That order’s got to produce some runs. It’s still a nice lineup. We start off well (in the first inning) with two hits and then get a double play. - Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke after the team’s sixth straight loss.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (sprained left wrist) left the Aug. 31 game. He is considered doubtful for Sept. 1, and he could miss the entire Sept. 1-3 series at Chicago if the club elects to send him home to Milwaukee to get checked out.

--RHP Matt Garza (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He played catch Aug. 15 for the first time since going on the DL. He began doing flat-ground throwing Aug. 17. He played catch from about 120 feet Aug. 19. He threw bullpen session Aug. 24 and Aug. 26. He threw a simulated game Aug. 29 in San Francisco and was pronounced ready for reinstatement from the disabled list. He was reinstated on Sept. 1.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--LHP Wei-Chung Wang (left shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled retroactive to July 9. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 3, moved his rehab to Class A Wisconsin on Aug. 10 then to high Class A Brevard County on Aug. 23. He was reinstated from the disabled list Sept. 1.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He was moved to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Matt Garza

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Alfredo Figaro

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Matt Pagnozzi

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera

OF Logan Schafer