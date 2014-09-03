Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The good news is that Carlos Gomez’s left wrist injury isn’t as serious as feared following an examination this week.

But the Milwaukee Brewers center fielder will be sidelined for at least a week and possibly more, still a blow to a slumping team now chasing St. Louis in the National League Central race.

“There’s no structural damage, which is really good but it’s a sprained left wrist and it is going to take some time,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said prior to Tuesday’s middle game on a series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field. “So he’s not going to swing a bat for a week.”

Gomez was hurt on a swinging strike Sunday at San Francisco and left the game. He was batting .282 with 21 home runs and 65 RBIs when the injury occurred and hasn’t played since.

The plan for now is rest and treatment for the next week. Depending on how Gomez responds, he could start light swings and workouts next week.

“In the meantime, whenever he’s comfortable, he’ll be okay to be used as a pinch runner, defense replacement late in game and then we’ll see how long this thing is going to take,” Roenicke said.

Roenicke said he’ll likely lean toward Gerardo Parra for most starts in center in Gomez’s absence.

Also Tuesday, Milwaukee called up Hector Gomez, Matt Clark and Jason Rogers from Triple-A Nashville as part of September roster expansions.

Gomez had a.391 batting average over the last month, with 12 of his 25 hits going for extra bases in that stretch. Clark has 16 home runs and 37 RBIs since joining Nashville while Rogers was hitting .316 in Nashville with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs over 57 games.

To make room on the 40-man roster the Brewers designated outfielder Caleb Gindl and released right-hander Hiram Burgos.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-65

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 7-7, 3.58 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 5-1, 1.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo (8-8) was hit for four runs in the first inning and three more in the fifth as he suffered his second loss in his last three appearances. “Yovani was throwing the ball okay, but we made some errors and you get behind 4-0 again and you feel pressure on the offense to come back and score runs,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. Gallardo gave up seven runs (five earned) on eight hits while throwing 98 pitches. He walked two and struck out four.

--SS Hector Gomez was among three Tuesday call-ups from Triple-A Nashville. Gomez had a .391 batting average over the last month, with 12 of his 25 hits going for extra bases in that stretch. Over 121 games, Gomez hit .282 with 59 runs, 25 doubles, six triples, 15 homers and 49 RBIs. He was signed as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic in 2004 and was claimed off waivers by the Brewers in June 2012.

--1B Matt Clark was another September call-up on Tuesday from Triple-A Nashville and made his major league debut with as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning. Clark has 16 home runs and 37 RBIs since joining the Sounds. He previously played for the Mets’ Double-A affiliate, but he was released on June 25 due to a lack of 40-man roster space. The Brewers signed him to a minor league deal on July 5 and he jumped to Triple-A Nashville where he belted 16 homers with 37 RBIs while elevating his average to .316 in 53 games.

--INF Jason Rogers was also called up from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday and collected his first major league hit -- a double down the right field line -- in his first at-bat as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. Rogers has worked his way through the Brewers’ farm system since being selected in the 32nd round of the 2010 First-Year Player Draft. Since climbing from Double-A to Nashville on June 27, he has boasted a .316 average with 11 homers and 39 RBIs over 57 games.

--OF Caleb Gindl was designated for assignment on Tuesday. He saw action during Ryan Braun’s 50-game suspension in 2013 but has struggled in 2014 with a .227 average with Triple-A Nashville and a .149 average with 15 strikeouts in 47 at-bats in the last month.

--RHP Hiram Burgos was released by the Brewers on Tuesday. The 2012 Brewers minor league pitcher of the year in 2012, he had struggled with an injured right shoulder which ended his season on July 7, 2013. He had further surgery this past June. Burgos was 1-3 with a 6.50 ERA in Nashville.

--RHP Matt Garza (7-7, 3.58 ERA) makes his 24th start of the season and third against the Cubs, his former team, in Wednesday’s series finale. Garza last started on Aug. 3 at St. Louis and had no decision in Milwaukee’s 3-2 loss. He left that game with a left oblique strain and was placed on the disabled list and activated this week. He’s made 16 quality starts this season while holding opponents to a .226 average.

--CF Carlos Gomez’s left wrist injury isn’t as serious as feared following an examination this week, but he will be sidelined for at least a week and possibly more. “There’s no structural damage, which is really good but it’s a sprained left wrist and it is going to take some time,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “So he’s not going to swing a bat for a week.” Gomez was hurt on a swinging strike Sunday at San Francisco and left the game. He was batting .282 with 21 home runs and 65 RBIs when the injury occurred and hasn’t played since.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Things are not going right. Yovani (Gallardo) was throwing the ball OK, but we made some errors and you get behind 4-0 again and you feel pressure on the offense to come back and score runs. We’ve got to put up some zeros, play defense, pitch well.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke after a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (sprained left wrist) left the Aug. 31 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 1-2. An examination revealed no structural damage, but the plan for now is rest and treatment for the next week. Depending on how Gomez responds, he could start light swings and workouts the week of Sept. 7-13.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Matt Garza

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Alfredo Figaro

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Matt Pagnozzi

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Hector Gomez

INF Matt Clark

INF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera

OF Logan Schafer