Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- A puzzling slump has cost the Brewers first place in the National League Central heading into a critical four-game series with the division-leading St. Louis Cardinals.

“We’re not playing well enough to do it on our side,” manager Ron Roenicke said Wednesday after a 6-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs extended Milwaukee’s losing streak to eight.

“We swung the bat better today,” he said. “We’re still not getting that big hit that we have to have to get back into games or at least move ahead of somebody.”

Milwaukee held the division lead for 149 consecutive days until they slipped out of the top spot on Aug. 31 after this losing streak hit five.

The Brewers have dropped 11 of their last 13 and were swept in their last two series, including three losses to the Cubs.

“We like our hitting. We like our pitching. We’ve been real good defensively until lately,” Roenicke said. “It’s puzzling, but we’re an (inconsistent) team. We had a bad stretch before the All-Star break and we’re having it again.”

The Brewers are second in the National League wild-card race, one game ahead of the Atlanta Braves.

St. Louis holds a three-game lead over Milwaukee. The teams meet in a four-game series starting Thursday at Miller Park and will play three games in St. Louis beginning Sept. 16.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-66

STREAK: Lost eight

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 15-9 3.82 ERA) at Cardinals (Michael Wacha, 5-5, 2.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Garza (7-8) struggled through a three-inning outing in his first game since coming off the 15-day disabled list on Monday. He gave up a season-high six earned runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking one. Garza, a one-time Cub, fell to 1-2 with a 5.82 ERA against his former team and is now 12-9 with a 2.97 ERA in 30 career starts at Wrigley Field.

--LF Khris Davis went 3-for-4 with a run scored as he posted his fourth game with three or more hits. He has hits in his last five games against the Cubs, going 7-for-19 (.368).

--RF Ryan Braun has left the Brewers to be with his wife, who was close to delivering the couple’s first child on Wednesday. He was 1-for-5 in the series’ first two games.

--RF Gerardo Parra filled for RF Ryan Braun and went 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to three games (6-for-12) while recording his 31st multi-hit game of the season.

--2B Rickie Weeks needs just two hits to reach 1,000 in his career. He would be the 12th player in Brewers history to do it. Weeks is batting .245 in 60 games with nine doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs. He struck out in an eighth-inning pinch-hitting appearance on Wednesday after going 0-1 with a walk on Tuesday.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez is one save away from the fifth 40-save season of his career. He had 40 or more yearly between 2005 and 2008, including a major-league-record 62 in 2008 with the Angels. In 61 appearances this season, Rodriguez is 4-4 with a 3.00 ERA.

--RHP Wily Peralta (15-9, 3.82 ERA) makes his 28th start of the season and fourth against the first-place Cardinals on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. He started last Friday at San Francisco and suffered the loss in a 13-2 defeat. Peralta worked just three innings and gave up six earned runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out just one.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We like our hitting. We like our pitching. We’ve been real good defensively until lately. It’s puzzling, but we’re an (inconsistent) team. We had a bad stretch before the All-Star break and we’re having it again.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, whose team has lost eight straight.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (sprained left wrist) left the Aug. 31 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 1-2. An examination revealed no structural damage, but the plan for now is rest and treatment for the next week. Depending on how Gomez responds, he could start light swings and workouts the week of Sept. 7-13.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Matt Garza

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Alfredo Figaro

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Matt Pagnozzi

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Hector Gomez

INF Matt Clark

INF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera

OF Logan Schafer