Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Mired in their longest losing streak since 2010, the Milwaukee Brewers managed to snap one streak by not committing an error in their 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

During the first eight losses of their losing streak, the Brewers committed at least one error per game and 10 total, which drew the wrath of manager Ron Roenicke.

”The defense bothers me more than anything, because the defense you can control,“ Roenicke said Thursday. ”The hitting and the pitching, you can make a really good pitch -- like (right-hander Matt) Garza did yesterday -- and you see what happens.

“The pitching and the hitting, it isn’t all controllable. The defense, the mental parts of the defense when it breaks down, that shouldn’t happen. Certainly, sometimes (they’re related), no doubt. It all goes together.”

Through 140 games, the Brewers have committed 86 errors, which ranks a middle-of-the-pack seventh in the National League. Shortstop Jean Segura leads the team with 17 errors.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-67

STREAK: Lost nine

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 2-1, 4.23 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 4-2, 1.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Ryan Braun was out of the Brewers’ lineup for the second straight game. Braun left the team Wednesday to return to Milwaukee where his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child. Braun is expected to be back in the lineup Friday when Milwaukee continues its four-game series with the Cardinals at Miller Park.

--CF Carlos Gomez has yet to resume swinging a bat due to a sprained wrist, but he entered the Thursday’s game as a pinch runner. Manager Ron Roenicke said Gomez would be monitored over the next few days by team physician William Raasch in the hopes of speeding up the recovery process, originally expected to take at least a week.

--C Jonathan Lucroy hit an RBI double in the first inning Thursday, improving his league-leading total to 47 doubles this season. He has hit 40 while serving as the Brewers’ catcher and needs just five more in that capacity to tie the major league record for doubles by a backstop in a single season.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton made his Brewers debut with a scoreless eighth inning Thursday. Broxton had not pitched since Aug. 29. He was traded to Milwaukee on Sunday. Broxton allowed two hits and struck out a pair against St. Louis.

--OF Caleb Gindl, designated for assignment Tuesday, was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday. He saw action during Ryan Braun’s 50-game suspension in 2013 but struggled in 2014 with Nashville, hitting .227/.310/354 with eight homers and 32 RBIs in 110 games. He went 3-for-19 (.158) in eight games for Milwaukee this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We hit a lot of balls hard, either they made a really good play on it or we hit it right at ‘em. I thought we had a lot of good at-bats. They’d get outs when we needed ‘em, and then they made some nice plays.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, after Milwaukee’s 3-2 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (sprained left wrist) left the Aug. 31 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 1-3. He appeared as a pinch runner Sept. 4. He will be monitored during the weekend of Sept. 5-7 to determine when he might be able to return to the starting lineup.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Matt Garza

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Alfredo Figaro

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Matt Pagnozzi

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Hector Gomez

INF Matt Clark

INF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera

OF Logan Schafer