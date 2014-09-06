Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- With his team mired in a nine-game losing streak, Brewers manager Ron Roenicke hasn’t had much to smile about over the last week.

Roenicke’s spirits got a boost, though, Friday afternoon as center fielder Carlos Gomez was cleared to resume baseball activities, five days after spraining his left wrist.

“It’s pretty good news,” Roenicke said. “He swung yesterday, he swung today -- some soft toss and (hitting coach) Johnny (Narron) threw some pitches to him. Tomorrow, he should be out there for BP with the guys.”

Gomez suffered the injury during the Brewers’ 15-5 loss Sunday at San Francisco and hasn’t played since. He was expected to be held out for at least a week, but after being examined by team physician Dr. William Raasch Thursday, the timetable was moved up slightly.

“When this happened, I didn’t know what had happened,” Gomez said. “It was pain and I heard a pop. They did the MRI and I felt better, because I felt shock. I felt sick (when I did it).”

Roenicke said he wouldn’t let Gomez bat this weekend but will use him as a pinch-runner -- as he did Thursday night -- and as a late-inning defensive sub.

When he does return, Roenicke hopes Gomez will be smart with his swing, which has the tendency to be aggressive and oftentimes, violent, but doesn’t expect him to change his approach completely.

“When he had his back issue, he was hitting the ball the other way and it was actually a really nice swing. I think he can tame it down some and I don’t think it will hurt his game to do it. I don’t think you can ask him to just go up there and swing easy but instead of going up there and trying to hit it 500 feet, just take a nice swing and try to square it up -- like he does the first two or three rounds of BP.”

Gomez was batting .282 with 21 home runs, 65 RBIs and 29 stolen bases when he went down.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-67

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 14-8, 2.85 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 12-8, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Ryan Braun returned to the Brewers lineup after a two-game absence to be with his wife, Larisa, who gave birth to the couple’s first child Wednesday night. Braun is batting .233 since the All-Star break this season and is 4-for-25 with a home run during Milwaukee’s current losing streak. He went 1-for-4 with a single Friday.

--CF Carlos Gomez has been cleared to resume baseball activities and will participate in batting practice Saturday afternoon, less than a week after spraining his left wrist in a 15-5 loss at San Francisco. Gomez has missed five games but showed noticeable improvement during an examination by team doctors Wednesday night and could return early next week, manager Ron Roenicke said.

--RHP Mike Fiers earned his fifth victory in six starts this season, holding the Cardinals to two runs on seven hits and a walk over 6 2/3 innings Friday night. Fiers struck out five St. Louis batters, giving him 46 in 41 2/3 innings since joining the Brewers rotation on Aug. 9. He has recorded a quality start in all six of his starts.

--2B Scooter Gennett drove in three runs and finished with two hits Friday, his first multi-hit game since Aug. 24. Gennett left the game after eight innings with tightness in his leg, but expects to be back in the lineup Saturday against the Cardinals. Gennett missed four straight games in late July with soreness in his left quad.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This was important. Tomorrow is just as important, but it’s nice to play another good ballgame and to get the win. We played a good game yesterday and didn’t get the win, so it was nice today.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, whose team moved within three games of the Cardinals in the division after Friday’s win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (sprained left wrist) left the Aug. 31 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 1-3. He appeared as a pinch runner Sept. 4. He has been cleared to resume baseball activities and will participate in batting practice Sept. 6 afternoon. Gomez has missed five games but showed noticeable improvement during an examination by team doctors Sept. 3.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Matt Garza

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Alfredo Figaro

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Matt Pagnozzi

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Hector Gomez

INF Matt Clark

INF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera

OF Logan Schafer