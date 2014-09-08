Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Trying to snap Ryan Braun out of a lengthy slump, Brewers manager Ron Roenicke moved his right fielder up one spot in the order, to No. 2.

“We’re just trying to get him in a spot where (he can succeed),” Roenicke said Sunday morning. “The way (Jonathan Lucroy) and (Aramis Ramirez) are swinging the bat, they can hit 3-4. When (Carlos) Gomez comes back, Braun may go to fifth. I don’t know yet. We’ve talked about different things. He’s OK with wherever we put him.”

It’s a move Roenicke made earlier in the season and it worked -- both for Braun and the Brewers offense. In 37 games, Braun hit .294 from the two-hole with a .860 OPS.

Braun, though, moved back into his usual third spot after awhile and has never got going since the All-Star break. Entering play Sunday, he had a .233 average in the second half but has a four-game hitting streak and at least one hit in seven of his last eight games.

“We need him to start swinging like we’re used to seeing him swing. When he’s swinging the bat well, like he should, I want him hitting third.”

Braun went 1-for-4 Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

RECORD: 74-69

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Brad Penny, 1-1, 6.61 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 8-8, 3.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Gerardo Parra extended his hitting streak to seven games with a second-inning single off Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright. During his streak, Parra is 12-for-29 at the plate with a home run and five runs scored. Since joining the Brewers via a deadline trade from Arizona, Parra has appeared in 30 games and is batting .297 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs. He has also played all three outfield positions.

--CF Carlos Gomez pinch-hit in the ninth inning and doubled off Adam Wainwright in his first plate appearance since spraining his wrist a week ago. Gomez was cleared to resume baseball activities earlier in the week and took part in batting practice Saturday and Sunday with the hopes of returning to the lineup early next week.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson was roughed up again Sunday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks in a five-inning effort against the Cardinals. After dazzling at Triple-A Nashville this season, Nelson has cooled off since joining the Brewers rotation and is 0-5 with a 4.54 ERA in his last six starts. Manager Ron Roenicke said he would meet with the coaching staff and general manager Doug Melvin to determine whether or not Nelson will stay in the rotation, which is at six players after the return of RHP Matt Garza and Kyle Lohse from injury and the emergence of RHP Mike Fiers.

--RF Ryan Braun went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to four games Sunday. Hitting just .233 since the All-Star break, Braun was moved up one spot to No. 2 in manager Ron Roenicke’s lineup Sunday in the hopes it would help Braun snap out of his slump and ignite the Brewers offense. Roenicke made the same move earlier in the season and it paid off as Braun hit .294 with a .860 OPS in 37 games batting second.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Something like that kind of wakes you up. We got punched in the mouth today. It’s about time we woke up from the little trance we’ve been in and move forward here.” -- C Jonathan Lucroy, after the Brewers lost their 14th game in their last 17 and now sit a half-game behind Pittsburgh for the second National League wild-card spot.

-----------------------------------------------

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (sprained left wrist) left the Aug. 31 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 1-3. He appeared as a pinch runner Sept. 4. He was cleared to resume baseball activities and participated in batting practice Sept. 6. Gomez had missed five games but showed noticeable improvement during an examination by team doctors Sept. 3. He pinch hit Sept. 7.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

