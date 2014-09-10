Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Braun’s right hand is bothering him again, so the right fielder was not in the Milwaukee Brewers’ lineup Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.

“He’s been battling that,” manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday afternoon. “That’s part of the reason he’s been swinging the bat the way he has.”

Braun has been troubled by the hand since early last season. He got off to a good start in 2014, appearing in 73 games and batting .298 at the break with 11 home runs and a team-high 52 RBIs.

Since then, though, Braun has fallen off. He hit .240 in August and is 4-for-20 since the start of September with seven home runs and 26 RBIs since the All-Star break.

To help Braun snap out of the funk, Roenicke has tried moving him around in the lineup. He hit second Sunday and fifth Monday, but went a combined 1-for-7 with a strikeout.

Talking to reporters earlier in the week, Braun wouldn’t use the thumb as an excuse for his poor play.

“I expect to perform better regardless of where I‘m at physically,” Braun said. “I‘m grinding and dealing with it the best I can. I’ve said plenty of times before that I think this game is all about making adjustments. We all deal with different challenges physically. You have to find a way to produce. I haven’t played as well as I expect to play and as well as I expect to play moving forward.”

Braun isn’t the only of Milwaukee’s star players struggling. Third baseman Aramis Ramirez had been red-hot in the second half and was batting .302 with 14 home runs and 61 RBIs through Saturday. But he’s 1-for-14 since and is batting just .207 in September.

“He’s baffled by it, and he’s not happy with it,” Roenicke said. “He’s in the cage every day trying to figure it out. He had such a great month last month. We needed that from him this month. Hopefully he gets it going and we finish off strong.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-71

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jared Cosart, 4-1, 1.99 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 15-10, 3.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jimmy Nelson will work out of the Brewers’ bullpen for the rest of the season, manager Ron Roenicke announced Tuesday. Nelson, Milwaukee’s minor league pitcher of the year, made a spot start in May then joined the rotation full-time on July 10 and went 1-7 with a 4.81 ERA in 10 starts. Nelson took five losses and allowed 17 home runs in 33 2/3 innings of work over his final six starts. He appeared in three games out of the bullpen last season and worked five scoreless innings.

--RF Ryan Braun pinch-hit in the seventh inning and finished the game in right field but was not in the Brewers’ starting lineup Tuesday as manager Ron Roenicke tried to give Braun’s ailing right hand a rest while also trying to snap Braun out of a lengthy slump. Braun struck out and walked Tuesday but came into the game batting .230 since the All-Star break.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez gave up back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning Tuesday and has now allowed a career-high 14 this season, with five of them coming in his last six appearances. Since recording his 38th save of the season Aug. 16, Rodriguez appeared in just five games -- only one of them a save situation -- and has allowed five earned runs on seven hits and two walks.

--RHP Matt Garza threw 84 pitches over four innings but only allowed one earned run while giving up six hits and a walk with striking out seven. Garza was making his second start since coming off the disabled list (strained oblique) Sept. 1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Miserable. That’s what it is. Disgusting. All the bad words you can use to describe it. It’s extremely disappointing.” -- Brewers RHP Francisco Rodriguez after giving up two ninth-inning home runs in a loss to Miami on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Ryan Braun (hand) was not in the starting lineup Sept. 9, although he did come on as a pinch hitter.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Matt Garza

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Alfredo Figaro

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Matt Pagnozzi

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Hector Gomez

INF Matt Clark

INF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera

OF Logan Schafer