Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MILWAUKEE -- It has been a most disappointing season by all accounts for Ryan Braun, but the Milwaukee Brewers right fielder is hoping for a turnaround over the final weeks of the season.

Hindered all season by an injury with his right thumb, Braun is batting .272 with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs and just .229 since the All-Star break, but refuses to use the injury as an excuse and denied that the issue has affected his entire hand.

“I think sometimes when my thumb gets bad it’s because I hold the bat different, so I try to do different things to find a way to compensate,” Braun said. “So there’s other little things, but there’s nothing wrong with my hand.”

Braun reported no further trouble after pinch-hitting and playing the final three innings Tuesday, but was out of the Brewers lineup for a second consecutive game as manager Ron Roenicke tries to get Braun as close to full strength for the stretch run.

“He was fine to play today but I want to try and get this guy as good as we can get him,” Roenicke said. “If I can sit him another day and he swings the bat better when we get him back, that’s the right move. I didn’t even ask about (pinch-hitting last night). If he’s good (Thursday) like he is today, I would like to put him back in there.”

Braun made it clear: he wants to be in there.

“I want to play,” Braun said. “It’s not like it’s drastically different than it’s been. It’s just, I don’t make any of those decisions and just deal with everything the best that I can.”

RECORD: 75-71

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 6-10, 4.19 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 5-2, 2.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez record his 40th save of the season Wednesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in the Brewers’ 4-1 victory over the Marlins. He was his first save since Aug. 24 and only his second since Aug. 16. In 45 save situations this season, Rodriguez has a 2.66 ERA (13 earned runs, 39 innings) with 50 strikeouts.

--RHP Wily Peralta snapped a three-start losing streak and won for just the second time in his last six starts after holding the Marlins to a run on five hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings against the Marlins on Wednesday. Peralta went 1-4 with a 6.49 ERA in his last five starts, with opponents hitting .318 off him during that stretch.

--RHP Rob Wooten was recalled from Triple-A on Wednesday, adding a fresh arm to a Brewers bullpen that has covered 20 innings over Milwaukee’s last four games. Wooten appeared in 39 games for the Brewers this season and posted a 1-4 record and 4.59 ERA.

--RF Ryan Braun reported no further issues with his ailing right thumb after pinch-hitting and playing the final three innings Tuesday but was out of the lineup for a second straight game Wednesday as manager Ron Roenicke tries to get Braun as close to full strength as possible for the stretch run.

.229 in the second half.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got some breaks today. It’s been a long time. That helped. But we really played a good game today.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke after a win over Miami on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Ryan Braun (sore right hand) was not in the starting lineup Sept. 9-10 but is expected to return Sept. 11.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Matt Garza

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Alfredo Figaro

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Matt Pagnozzi

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Hector Gomez

INF Matt Clark

INF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera

OF Logan Schafer