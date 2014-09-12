Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Not much has gone right for the Milwaukee Brewers over the last few weeks. Even on a night that they won back-to-back games for the first time since Aug. 25, there wasn’t much celebrating in the home clubhouse at Miller Park.

Home runs by right fielder Ryan Braun and first baseman Matt Clark, and another fine pitching performance from right-hander Mike Fiers were overshadowed by a fourth-inning fastball from Fiers that drilled Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton in the face.

Fiers, who had pitched out of a bases-loaded jam an inning earlier and had two on with two out when his 0-1 fastball hit the NL’s home run and RBI leader, was distraught while Stanton lay on the ground, gushing blood as trainers and medical personnel tended to him.

”It was very tough,“ said Fiers, who fought back tears while speaking to the media after the game. ”I’ve never in my life experienced something like that. It was very hard for me to take in everything at the moment and come back and throw another pitch.

“I just want to send my thoughts and prayers and everything to Giancarlo Stanton. You never think of throwing at somebody like that. Never in my life has that happened. I just feel very, very sad that I hit him. I‘m sorry to their teammates, their fans, his family. It is just tough.”

After a lengthy delay, the inning resumed. Plate umpire Jeff Kellogg ruled that Stanton was swinging on the pitch, so instead of having the bases loaded, the Marlins sent up pinch hitter Reed Johnson to finish the at-bat.

Fiers, still shaken from the incident, then hit Johnson with the next pitch. Kellogg ruled that Johnson, too, was swinging on the pitch, ending the inning on a strikeout.

That led to an altercation between Kellogg and Marlins third baseman Casey McGehee which, in turn, led to the benches and bullpens emptying and McGehee and manager Mike Redmond being ejected.

Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said there was no ill intent on the part of Fiers.

“Fiers is pretty upset,” Roenicke said. “The biggest thing is he knows he didn’t do it on purpose. Everybody knows that. And he wants to just make sure that they know that.”

However, Fiers admitted what happened Thursday will be difficult to get over.

“It is going to be tough,” he said. “Like I said, I’ve never been in this situation. I have to figure out something to kind of calm myself down and get back to just playing baseball. We’re trying to win games here. We’re not trying to hurt anybody. We’re not going after anybody. One pitch got away and ended up hitting him in the face, and I feel terrible.”

While the Brewers were free-falling from playoff contention, Fiers has been the most consistent Milwaukee starter. Since joining the rotation Aug. 9, he is 6-1 with a 1.74 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-71

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mat Latos, 5-5, 3.25 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 12-9, 3.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Ryan Braun returned to the Brewers’ starting lineup Thursday after being held out the previous two games due to a nagging right thumb injury that has bothered him since early last season. Braun hit a solo home run to lead off the second inning, giving him 19 for the season. It was Braun’s first home run since Aug. 31.

--1B Matt Clark, in the starting lineup for the second consecutive day, hit his second homer in as many games. Clark batted .297 with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs for Double-A Binghamton before the Mets released him June 25. He signed with the Brewers on July 5 and posted a .313 average with 16 home runs and 67 RBIs in 53 games with Triple-A Nashville, enough to earn a September call-up to Milwaukee, where he made his major league debut. In eight games with the Brewers, Clark is 3-for-12 with two home runs and three RBIs.

--CF Carlos Gomez went 2-for-2 with a double and a walk Thursday, extending his hitting streak to six games. Gomez was held out of the starting lineup for five games in early September because of a sprained wrist, but since returning to action, he’s 7-for-15 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs.

--RHP Mike Fiers worked only five innings, but he didn’t allow a run and he scattered three hits while striking out eight to earn his sixth win in seven starts since joining the rotation Aug. 9. Fiers also was in the middle of a bench-clearing incident when he threw consecutive pitches that hit Marlins batters, including one that struck RF Giancarlo Stanton in the face and caused fractures and dental damage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There are still a couple weeks of baseball left. If we can continue to play the way we have the last two days, I think we’ll be in a good position come those last few games.” -- RF Ryan Braun, after hitting his first September homer Thursday in the Brewers’ 4-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

ROSTER REPORT
MEDICAL WATCH:

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Ryan Braun (sore right hand) appeared as a sub Sept. 9, then sat out Sept. 10. He returned to the starting lineup Sept. 11.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

