Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- A day after hitting Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, Brewers right-hander Mike Fiers was still feeling remorseful, but reiterated that he did not hit Stanton -- or pinch-hitter Reed Johnson, who was hit with Fiers’ very next pitch -- intentionally.

“There’s a lot of people who know the game of baseball, understand what happened, and know me personally, know that I‘m not looking to go throw at people,” Fiers said. “So it’s definitely an accident and we all hope it never happens and stuff like that never happens in this game.”

Along with messages on Twitter, Fiers said he reached out to Stanton and Marlins manager Mike Stanton by phone, leaving voicemails for each. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said he, too, attempted to touch base with Redmond.

“He was pretty upset last night, but I called and left a message today and texted him,” Roenicke said. “Hopefully they understand that this was obviously nothing on purpose.”

Fiers is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday against the Cardinals in St. Louis as the Brewers try to climb back into the NL Central race.

Keeping his mind focused on the task at hand, and not dwelling on the incident, will be important for Fiers, who has been Milwaukee’s most consistent starter since joining the rotation on Aug. 9.

”There’s a lot going on and we’ve got a couple weeks left here,“ Fiers said. ”We need to win games, but as long as he’s fine, we’ve got to look past this.

“I‘m not worried about what happened there. Like I said, I‘m just worried about him getting better and me moving forward towards my next start.”

Major League Baseball fined Fiers an undisclosed amount for his actions leading to the benches clearing. Marlins right-hander Anthony DeSclafani was also fined and suspended three games for hitting Milwaukee center fielder Carlos Gomez later in the game, after both sides had been issued warnings by home plate umpire Jeff Kellogg.

DeSclafani has appealed his suspension.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-71

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Reds (LHP David Holmberg, 0-1, 8.25 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 8-9, 3.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Lohse struck out six, his highest strikeout total since July 28, when he also recorded six strikeouts at Tampa Bay. Lohse took a no-decision after allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 6 2/3 innings in Milwaukee’s 3-2 victory over the Reds. Lohse has just one victory since July 23 and is 1-5 with a 6.31 ERA in his eight starts since.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton worked a scoreless eighth inning Friday and has now worked 6 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings since joining the Brewers on Aug. 31. In 6 1/3 innings of work, he’s struck out six batters and had retired 15 in a row before Kristopher Negron’s one-out double.

--C/1B Jonathan Lucroy went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored Friday. He began the day at first base but moved to catcher after the seventh inning and led off the ninth with a double to the wall in left-center. It was his 51st double of the season and his 44th as a catcher, putting him one behind Ivan Rodriguez for the MLB record for the position.

--LF Khris Davis was given a second day off to rest a sore right forearm. Manager Ron Roenicke said Davis was feeling better Friday and likely could have played, but was given an extra day and is expected to return to the Brewers’ lineup Saturday. Davis leads the team with 22 home runs and is tied for second with 68 RBIs this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s done a really good job pinch-hitting, he’s done a really good job hitting with people on base so you feel good with him up there, especially with the bases loaded. If they’re going to try to pick the corners, he’s going to be patient and get a walk. He got the pitch where he wanted it and that was good to see. We needed one of those wins.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, of 1B Lyle Overbay, who hit a walk-off single to give the Brewers a 3-2 victory over the Reds Friday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Khris Davis (sore right forearm) missed his second straight game Sept. 12 but was feeling better and is expected to return Sept. 13.

--RF Ryan Braun (sore right hand) appeared as a sub Sept. 9, then sat out Sept. 10. He returned to the starting lineup Sept. 11.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Matt Garza

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Alfredo Figaro

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Matt Pagnozzi

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Hector Gomez

INF Matt Clark

INF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera

OF Logan Schafer