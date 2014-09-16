Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- With first base a position of concern for the Milwaukee Brewers -- both in the near and long term -- Matt Clark is very quickly making an impression.

Clark belted a three-run home run Sunday, breaking open a 3-1 game that turned into a 9-2 victory for the Brewers over the Cincinnati Reds. He has three home runs since earning his first career call-up to the majors on Aug. 2.

“That’s how they come -- they come in bunches,” said Clark, who is batting .214 in nine games with Milwaukee. “You just try to ride the wave because you know it is not going to last that long. I just keep trying to put good swings on it and see what happens.”

His road to the big leagues was a long one. A 28th-round pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2007, Clark didn’t sign and was selected a year later in the 12th round by the San Diego Padres.

He spent five years in the San Diego system and hit .290 for Triple-A Tucson in 2012 with 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 77 RBIs. In 2013, he landed in Japan, where he hit .238 with 25 home runs and 70 RBIs in 132 games.

Those numbers drew the attention of the New York Mets, who signed Clark to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training in 2014. The Mets assigned him to Double-A Binghamton, where he again put up big numbers but was the odd man out in a organizational log-jam at first.

Milwaukee lost prospect Hunter Morris to an injury, so it offered Clark a minor league deal, which he accepted in early July. The Brewers assigned him to Triple-A Nashville, and again, Clark put up big numbers (.313, 16 homers, 37 RBIs), earning a September call-up.

Finally getting his chance, the 27-year-old is making an impact on a team trying to climb back into postseason contention.

“He sure is,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “I like what he’s doing on defense, also. He looks like he handles himself well there. We’ll see. Keep getting him out there and see what happens.”

The Brewers spent most of the season platooning right-handed-hitting Mark Reynolds and left-handed-hitting Lyle Overbay at first base.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-72

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 16-10, 3.75 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 15-9, 2.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jean Segura had two hits Sunday, giving him at least one in six of his last seven games. In his second full season, Segura was batting .234 through the end of August but is 12-for-38 (.316) in 12 September games.

--RHP Matt Garza earned his first victory since July 24, holding the Reds to a run on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts over six innings. Since his previous victory, he missed a month due to a strained oblique and also went 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA in four starts.

--1B Matt Clark hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning Sunday, his third in as many starts this season. Called up on Sept. 2, Clark is batting .214 in nine games. He appeared in 56 games with Triple-A Nashville, where he hit .313 with 16 home runs and 37 RBIs. Manager Ron Roenicke said Clark would continue to see time at first during the final weeks of the season.

--3B Aramis Ramirez got the day off Sunday after starting 40 consecutive games. Manager Ron Roenicke said Ramirez had some soreness in his right hamstring, but by resting him Sunday, along with a scheduled team off day Monday, Ramirez should be fine for the final stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was sharp. His fastball spotted well. (It had) life on it. He threw a couple of great curveballs and some nice sliders when he had to. He buried them. He threw the ball so well in the sixth after the home run. It looks like he maintained his stuff late. It sure was nice to see him come out of the chute and throw the ball well.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, on RHP Matt Garza, who allowed one run in six innings Sunday during the Brewers’ 9-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Aramis Ramirez (sore right hamstring) sat out Sept. 14. He is expected to return to action Sept. 16.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Matt Garza

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Alfredo Figaro

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Matt Pagnozzi

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Hector Gomez

INF Matt Clark

INF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera

OF Logan Schafer