Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

ST. LOUIS -- Most players don’t think about trying to steal on St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, and with good reason. Given a pitcher who tries to hold a runner close, Molina has about a 50 percent chance to gun him down at second or third.

But the Milwaukee Brewers’ Carlos Gomez isn’t most players, and with Molina handicapped by a pitcher who wasn’t thinking about a baserunner in the 12th inning of a 2-2 game that the Brewers had to win, Gomez felt the risk was worth taking.

So Gomez lit out for second after drawing a one-out walk from Kevin Siegrist and stole easily. One out later, Gomez took advantage of another high leg kick and easily swiped third. That led to Hector Gomez’s game-winning bloop single.

Afterward, Carlos Gomez said he was keying on Siegrist’s slow motion to the plate.

“Nobody runs on any catcher,” Gomez said. “If I see a guy at 1.6, 1.7 (seconds to the plate) and he picks his leg up, I‘m going. When I got to second, I saw he continued to do it. So I was going again.”

Gomez’s successful analysis of Siegrist’s deliberate delivery, paired with a little bit of luck off Hector Gomez’s bat, helped make the difference for Milwaukee in a huge win.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-72

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 6-2, 1.84 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 18-9, 2.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Wily Peralta struggled in the first inning, but clicked into a groove after that and dominated over his last six innings. Peralta gave up five hits and two runs in seven innings with a walk and three strikeouts. Both runs came in the first, but Peralta retired 16 of the last 17 men he faced. The one hit in that span came from Peter Bourjos in the fifth and he was nailed trying to stretch it into a double.

--RHP Mike Fiers will take the mound Wednesday night for his first start since beaning Miami OF Giancarlo Stanton in the fifth inning Thursday night, an incident which weighed heavily on Fiers’ mind after the game as he issued an emotional apology. Fiers has been a savior for this pitching staff lately, dominating in nearly every start over the last month and a half. That includes a 6-2 win Sept. 5 over St. Louis.

--2B Scooter Gennett (hamstring) had ice around it after Tuesday night’s game, but it was a precautionary issue. Gennett, who was lifted for pinch-hitter Mark Reynolds in the 12th, has been playing with hamstring problems for most of the season’s second half. Gennett went 1-for-5 and is expected to be available for Wednesday night’s game.

--CF Carlos Gomez (wrist) also had ice around it after the game, although it’s not expected to keep him out of the lineup Wednesday. It was the same wrist he hurt late last month, costing him just over a week’s worth of starts. Gomez went 1-for-4 with two walks and two steals, scoring the winning run in the 12th.

--1B Matt Clark produced a game-tying sacrifice fly with one out in the ninth to force extra innings. It marked the fourth straight game in which Clark has delivered an RBI. He’s knocked in seven runs in his first 20 at-bats with Milwaukee.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We deserved to win this one. They hit bloops all the time against us. Now they hit the ball hard, but they always seem to hit bloops against us. It’s nice to win one with a bloop.” -- Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke after a win in extras against St. Louis on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Matt Garza

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Alfredo Figaro

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Matt Pagnozzi

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Hector Gomez

INF Matt Clark

INF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera

OF Logan Schafer