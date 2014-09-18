Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- As far as Mike Fiers was concerned, there was no reason for him to carry emotional baggage to the mound in Busch Stadium Wednesday night.

The Milwaukee pitcher’s last outing on Thursday evening ended in unfortunate fashion. He beaned Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton and plunked pinch-hitter Reed Johnson on consecutive pitches -- ruled swinging strikes for a strikeout that ended the fifth inning -- which touched off a bench-clearing incident.

Some wondered if Fiers, whose voice cracked while apologizing to Stanton and the Marlins following a 4-2 win, might be tentative about working the inner half of the plate.

Fiers’ response? He faced the minimum through five innings, ceding only a walk while working both sides of the plate as though it were a normal game, not one larded with playoff implications for the desperate Brewers.

St. Louis scraped out a couple of runs in the seventh, thanks in part to a fluky error on center fielder Carlos Gomez, and handed Fiers an undeserved 2-0 loss. But it certainly had nothing to do with the events of last week.

“Different game, different day, different park,” he said. “If you dwell on your last outing, your last game ... that’s not how this game goes. You’ve got to have a short-term memory.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-73

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 12-9, 3.81 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 10-9, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Fiers didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the sixth, but slipped just enough in the seventh to take a bad-luck loss. Fiers was victimized by a rare error from CF Carlos Gomez that allowed Matt Holliday to score all the way from first with the only run St. Louis required. Fiers gave up only three hits and an earned run in seven innings, walking two and striking out seven.

--RHP Kyle Lohse will try to reverse season and career trends of failure against St. Louis in Thursday night’s series finale. Lohse is 0-2, 9.64 in three starts this season, including a 5-3 loss on Sept. 6 that saw him allow five runs over four innings, thanks to two-run homers by Matt Adams and Oscar Taveras. Lohse last pitched Friday night, taking a no-decision after 6 2/3 innings of the Brewers’ 3-2 win over Cincinnati. --2B Scooter Gennett (hamstring) had ice around it after Tuesday night’s game, but was back in the lineup for Wednesday night and went 1-for-4. It was his 20th hit this year against the Cardinals, tied with 3B Aramis Ramirez for the most by any opposing player. Gennett has 35 hits in his last 26 games against St. Louis, dating back to the start of the 2013 season.

--CF Carlos Gomez (wrist) also had ice around it after Tuesday night’s game, but led off Wednesday night’s game and collected a pair of hits, his fourth multi-hit game since Sept. 7. But Gomez’s fielding error, just his fifth of the year, led to the Cardinals’ first run. Gomez entered the night with a better fielding percentage than all NL CFs but Cincinnati’s Billy Hamilton and Washington’s Denard Span.

--LF Gerardo Parra is coming up big for Milwaukee in September, batting .380 in 50 at-bats. Parra, acquired from Arizona on July 30, bagged two singles in four trips to the plate against Adam Wainwright and hit another ball hard that St. Louis converted into a double play in the second.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I could have done a better job. I needed to pitch through the seventh inning and couldn’t do it.” -- RHP Mike Fiers, who gave up three hits and two runs, one earned, while walking one and fanning seven in seven innings Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Scooter Gennett (hamstring) had ice around it after the Sept. 16 game, but was back in the lineup Sept. 17.

--CF Carlos Gomez (wrist) had ice around it after the Sept. 16 game, but played Sept. 17.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Matt Garza

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Alfredo Figaro

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Matt Pagnozzi

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Hector Gomez

INF Matt Clark

INF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera

OF Logan Schafer