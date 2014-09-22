Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Once again, the Milwaukee Brewers were close to taking a key victory that would keep them in the thick of the playoff chase. But with Sunday’s 1-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on catcher Russell Martin’s RBI single in the seventh, the Brewers are now pushed closer to the edge of elimination.

Milwaukee lost four of its last five and now trails the Pirates by 4 1/2 games for National League’s second wild-card spot. The Brewers (80-76) have six games remaining this season.

“It sure doesn’t look good,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “And we’ve got to basically win it out. It’s not easy to do.”

Lately, Milwaukee’s problem hasn’t been its pitching but the hitting. On their six-game road trip to St. Louis and Pittsburgh, the Brewers only allowed 12 runs to score but mustered just eight themselves.

Against two teams above them in the postseason hunt, it’s no wonder Milwaukee finished the trip 2-4 especially after it blew late leads in two of its losses.

Even after a trip that could be the precursor to the delivery of a knockout blow to the Brewers’ playoff chances, at least one player is still optimistic.

“It looks bad but as long as you still have a chance you’ll still continue to fight for it,” center fielder Carlos Gomez said. “There’s still six games to play, and early in the season we won nine games straight, so we know we can win six straight.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-76

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 6-3, 1.78 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 18-9, 2.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Wily Peralta worked seven strong innings and gave up a run on five hits and three walks on Sunday. Peralta has allowed only seven earned runs in 26-23 innings over four September starts and owns a record of 1-1 with a 2.36 ERA in the month.

--RHP Marco Estrada worked a perfect eighth inning of relief on Sunday and picked up one strikeout. He has made seven consecutive scoreless appearances since he allowed seven runs in two innings against San Francisco Aug. 29.

--LF Gerardo Parra went 1-for-3 in a spot-start in left field Sunday. Parra, acquired from Arizona on July 31, is hitting .350 (21-for-60) in the month of September.

--RF Ryan Braun went 1-for-4 Sunday and is hitting just .250 (14-for-56) in the month of September. Braun is batting .273 for the season, which would mark a career-low in his eight-year tenure as a big leaguer.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In a one-run game every out is important, every run’s important.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, after a 1-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

