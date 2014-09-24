Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Milwaukee Brewers manager Ron Roenicke isn’t ready to begin playing prospects Matt Clark and Jason Rogers every day, at least not yet.

“We’re still in it, mathematically,” said Roenicke. “I hope it doesn’t happen, but if we are eliminated, then we’ll start talking about it.”

The Brewers entered the three-game series in Cincinnati one loss and one San Francisco Giants victory away from being eliminated from the postseason, despite spending 150 days in first place. The Brewers lost Tuesday, but so did the Giants, so Milwaukee has not been eliminated officially yet.

With Milwaukee floundering toward the finish, there’s been some outside pressure to play Clark and Rogers, expected by many to be the Brewers’ first and third baseman in 2015.

Clark has appeared in 14 games, including seven starts at first base, and has shown some power with three homers and seven RBIs in 23 at-bats.

Rogers’ best position is first base, despite playing mostly third in the minors. The Brewers’ 2013 minor league player of the year is 1-for-6 as a pinch hitter in his six appearances since being recalled on Sept. 2.

Roenicke said he’ll discuss what role Rogers and Clark will have in the season’s final week, just not yet.

“I don’t want to think about that,” Roenicke said. “I’ll talk to you in a week.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-77

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 12-9, 3.71 ERA) at Reds (RHP Daniel Corcino, 0-1, 4.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Fiers wasn’t as sharp on Tuesday night, allowing two runs -- both homers -- on four hits in five innings in a 3-1 loss at Cincinnati. He walked one and fanned three over his 86 pitches. He allowed back-to-back homers by catcher Devin Mesoraco and third baseman Todd Frazier. “That definitely changed the game,” Fiers said. “But I need to make better pitches than that. Frazier can hit pretty much any pitch. To Mesoraco, I think I gave in a little bit. I think I lost focus a little bit.”

--CF Carlos Gomez hit his 25th homer off Cincinnati’s Johnny Cueto in the sixth inning on Tuesday night. Until that point, Gomez had struggled at the plate at Great American Ball Park, batting .200. It was his 90th career home run.

--RHP Marco Estrada is trying to establish himself in a role on the Brewers pitching staff for next season. He was sharp in Tuesday night’s loss at Cincinnati, tossing two scoreless innings with a strikeout. He’s made 18 starts this season while posting a 3.15 ERA in 19 relief appearances.

--3B Aramis Ramirez notched his 138th and 139th hits of the season in Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss at Cincinnati. It was his 38thmulti-hit game this season. Ramirez has 18 hits in September.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always tough. We kind of gave it away. We had a lot of opportunities. It was in our hands.” - Brewers pitcher Mike Fiers after Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

