Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Brewers have scored nine runs in seven games on the current trip, further amplifying the struggles of right fielder Ryan Braun.

In those seven games, Braun is 7-for-30 (.233) with no homers and no RBI. In 130 games this season, he’s batting .271 with 19 homers and a team-leading 81 RBIs while dealing with an oblique strain that caused him to miss 18 games.

While his overall numbers are good, his recent slump has coincided with the vanishing of the Brewers’ offense -- resulting in them falling out of postseason contention after spending 150 days in first place.

“You can see what the offense has been without a healthy Braun,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “I don’t want to say he’s not helping us at all, because he is.”

Braun is tied with Prince Fielder for second on the club’s all-time home runs list with 230, trailing only Robin Yount (251).

Roenicke said getting Braun back to being Braun will be high on the offseason priority list.

“I think it’s huge,” Roenicke said. “He’s still leading our team in (RBI), but he’s not what he was.”

Braun went 0-for-4 with a walk on Wednesday, but he was robbed of his 20th home run by a leaping catch over the center field fence by the Reds’ Billy Hamilton.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-77

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 8-10, 3.46 ERA) at Reds (LHP David Holmberg, 1-2, 5.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Fiers likely will start Sunday’s season finale against the Cubs, but no decision has been made. Fiers allowed two solo home runs in five innings in Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss at Cincinnati. He’s 6-4 with a 1.92 ERA in 13 appearances, including nine starts. “He’s hard to square up,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “He still has the same stuff, but his command is better than the first time he came up.”

--RHP Marco Estrada retired six straight batters over his two innings on Tuesday night. He has not allowed a run in his past eight appearances. If there’s a knock on Estrada, it’s that it takes him a long time to warm up. “It can be improved upon,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “What happens is he gets up more often because it takes him a while.”

--2B Scooter Gennett was given a day off Wednesday. He’s been limited by a quad injury. “I think he’s been OK on the defensive end, but it’s bothered him,” manager Ron Roenicke said. Gennett won’t start Thursday’s series finale because Milwaukee faces a left-handed starter, essentially giving him two days off. Gennett is tied for the team lead with 22 homers and ranks second with 70 RBIs.

--RHP Kyle Lohse was sharp Wednesday night in Cincinnati, allowing just two hits -- both singles by 1B Jack Hannahan -- in his ninth complete-game shutout. Lohse struck out six and did not walk a batter. “He really commanded the ball,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “His curveball was great. Everything was working.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can see what the offense has been without a healthy (Ryan) Braun.” -- Manager Ron Roenicke, on the Brewers’ offensive slump.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Matt Garza

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Alfredo Figaro

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Matt Pagnozzi

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Hector Gomez

INF Matt Clark

INF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera

OF Logan Schafer