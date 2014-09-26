Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Shoring up first base remains a priority for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Veteran Mark Reynolds has made a team-leading 72 starts at first, while Lyle Overbay started at first on 64 occasions. Rookie Matt Clark and primary catcher Jonathan Lucroy have combined for 22 starts.

First base has become such a fluid position that even right fielder Ryan Braun has been mentioned as a candidate in internal discussions regarding first base.

“We’ve talked about it,” said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. “We haven’t approached (Braun) about it. I haven’t talked to (general manager) Doug (Melvin) enough about it to see if he would do it.”

Milwaukee went into last offseason trying to find a permanent solution at first but was unable to make a deal.

Reynolds was given full-time duties, but he struggled offensively, batting .196 and ranking second on the club with 122 strikeouts, despite 22 homers and 45 RBIs.

“His batting average is down, RBIs are down,” said Roenicke.

Now, it’s rookie Jason Rogers’ turn. Rogers made his first career start on Thursday afternoon in Cincinnati and played first.

“He’s got good hands, he gets the ball over there,” said Roenicke.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-78

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Eric Jokisch, 0-0, 1.74 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 8-8, 3.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jonathan Lucroy, in his fourth season with the Brewers, is taking the club’s second-half collapse harder than most. Milwaukee spent 150 days in first place and entering Thursday was one loss or one Giants victory from elimination. Lucroy is batting .301 with 13 homers and 68 RBIs through 149 games. “He cares more about it than anyone,” said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke.

--RHP Kyle Lohse still was drawing praise following his complete-game, two-hit shutout on Wednesday night. Lohse was nearly perfect, allowing just two baserunners without a walk. “He’s so consistent,” said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. “You watch him pitch, and go through lineups like he did yesterday ... he has an impact on the younger guys.” Lohse is 13-9 with a 3.54 ERA in 31 starts.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo needed 27 pitches to get through the first inning on Thursday afternoon at Great American Ball Park and never quite recovered. He eclipsed the 100-pitch mark in the sixth inning and exited moments later after allowing Brandon Phillips’ two-run home run. Gallardo allowed five runs (three earned) on 10 hits with a walk and four Ks in five-plus innings. “He didn’t have very good stuff, but he was able to get out of some jams,” said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. “We committed a couple errors that added to his pitch-count.”

--2B Rickie Weeks went 2-for-3 with a home run Thursday afternoon. But he also committed two of Milwaukee’s three errors in a 5-3 loss at Cincinnati. It was his first two-error game since April 24, 2013. He now has 27 extra-base hits this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were in the driver’s seat for a while, then we got complacent. Guys started slumping at the same time. Our pitching was outstanding. We just couldn’t score enough runs. We got what we deserved.” -- Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy after a loss to the Reds on Thursday officially eliminated them from playoff contention.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Matt Garza

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Alfredo Figaro

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Matt Pagnozzi

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Hector Gomez

INF Matt Clark

INF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera

OF Logan Schafer