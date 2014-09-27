Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Now that their late-season collapse has been made complete, the Brewers will use their final three games of the 2014 season to look ahead.

That’s one reason why manager Ron Roenicke opted to start right-hander Jimmy Nelson in place of right-hander Matt Garza Friday. Garza, in the first year of a four-year, $50 million contract, went 8-7 with a 3.64 ERA in 27 starts but was dealing with some tightness in his shoulder.

“He’d be pitching today if we were still in it,” Roenicke said. “But he felt a little stiffness in there the other day when he was throwing his bullpen and was asking me what I thought. If we wanted him to pitch, he would have pitched.”

Instead, Roenicke got another look at Nelson, the team’s minor league pitcher of the year who posted a 10-2 record and 1.46 ERA for Triple-A Nashville but battled with his command after being promoted for good on July 10 and was sent to the bullpen on Sept. 7.

On Friday, Nelson worked into the fifth and was tagged for five runs on six hits and a walk, with two wild pitches and four strikeouts.

“Once he starts commanding the ball and getting the ball down -- especially in this ballpark, where the ball flies well -- I think he’s going to do really well,” Roenicke said. “He’s strong, he’s going to be able to go deep in games, but he’s got to get the ball down. He can’t throw 10 sliders and a lot of them, leave them up. You’ve got to be pretty consistent down. Fastball, same thing. They ambushed him a couple times today. The numbers weren’t as bad as how he pitched; they got two blown-up bats for two RBIs. You take those away and it’s not that bad.”

As he’s done most of the season against left-handers, Rickie Weeks got the start at second against the Cubs’ Eric Jokisch but Roenicke is debating giving Scooter Gennett some rare action against lefties before the season is done but Gennett has been battling through some nagging injuries the last few weeks.

”That’s something we’ve got to talk about,“ Roenicke said. ”The thigh is why I didn’t play him yesterday. Even though he would probably like to play one of these games, how smart is it? If he comes and tells me the last day that, ‘Hey, this thing feels way better and I really would like to play,’ then we need to talk about it a little bit.

Roenicke also inserted some September call-ups into the lineup Friday, with Jason Rodgers starting at first and Hector Gomez getting the nod at third.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-79

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 4-3, 3.22 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 16-11, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Garza was scratched from what would have been his final start of the season due to stiffness in his right shoulder. Manager Ron Roenicke said the situation wasn’t serious and that if the team was still in contention, Garza would have started without limitations.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson made his first start since Sept. 7 and allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with two wild pitches and four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of work. Nelson was named the Brewers’ minor league pitcher of the year after going 10-2 with a 1.46 ERA in 17 appearances for Triple-A Nashville but struggled with his command after joining the Brewers permanently on July 10 and went 2-9 with a 4.93 ERA in 14 appearances (12 starts).

--SS Jean Segura had three hits Friday -- including his first home run since June 20 -- and needed just a triple for the cycle in Milwaukee’s 6-4 loss to the Cubs. Segura was hitting .234 through Aug. 31 but has gotten hot since the start of September and is batting .323 (21-for-65) over his last 23 games.

--RHP Marco Estrada worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings Friday, allowing two hits with two strikeouts. Estrada began the season in the Brewers’ rotation and went 7-6 with a 4.38 ERA in 19 starts but moved to the bullpen in early July and has worked in relief 21 times. He has not allowed a run in his last nine outings, covering 16 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a lot of guys on base, which is a good thing. You just have to be able to get some hits and get them in.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Garza (stiffness in right shoulder) was scratched from what would have been his final start Sept. 26. Manager Ron Roenicke said the situation wasn’t serious and that if the team was still in contention, Garza would have started without limitations.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Huntsville on May 23. However, he experienced discomfort during that game, so he was pulled off his rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot May 27 and began plyometric exercises June 6. He began a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 3 and returned to Huntsville on July 9. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on July 19. He was sent back to the Brewers’ complex in Maryvale, Ariz., on Aug. 3 to strengthen his pitching shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 19.

--SS Jeff Bianchi (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg (right elbow tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent an MRI exam June 10 that showed no structural damage. He was diagnosed with irritation along his right wrist and flexor. On June 13, he began a throwing program at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Mike Fiers

RHP Matt Garza

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

LHP Will Smith

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Alfredo Figaro

LHP Wei-Chung Wang

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Matt Pagnozzi

INFIELDERS:

1B Lyle Overbay

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Rickie Weeks

INF Hector Gomez

INF Matt Clark

INF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF/INF Elian Herrera

OF Logan Schafer