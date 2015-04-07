Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Getting thumped in the season opener was bad enough, but the Milwaukee Brewers got more bad news after their 10-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Miller Park.

Right fielder Ryan Braun was forced to leave the game following the fifth inning because of a strained right side, an injury he sustained while making a defensive play earlier in the game.

“I was reaching to catch a fly ball that Justin Morneau hit in the fourth inning and felt it a little bit,” Braun said. “I don’t know. With these things, you always know more the day after. Hopefully, tomorrow morning I wake up and feel OK. We’ll see how it feels tomorrow and go from there.”

The thought of losing Braun this early in the season is scary for the Brewers, who tumbled out of playoff contention last September in large part because Braun, who was battling a thumb injury, hit .210 down the stretch.

He underwent an experimental procedure just after the season to cryogenically freeze a nerve at the base of the thumb and reported no problems throughout spring training.

After the game Monday, Braun said that he didn’t think an MRI was necessary but that he would be re-examined Tuesday morning.

“Nothing’s set in stone,” Braun said. “We’ll just see where it’s at tomorrow. We’ll address it in the morning, and then if it doesn’t feel great, then (an MRI is) probably something we would do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 7-4, 4.33 ERA in 2014) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 8-8, 3.64 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Ryan Braun was forced to leave the game after five innings because of a strained right side. Braun, who was feeling good and reported no issues with his cryogenically repaired right thumb after spring training, sustained the injury on a defensive play in the fourth inning. He popped out to first in the bottom of the inning and played the field to start the fifth before giving way to Gerardo Parra in the sixth inning. Manager Ron Roenicke said Braun would be examined Tuesday morning and a determination would be made whether he needs an MRI.

--RHP Jim Henderson, who begins the season on the disabled list, will start a rehab assignment later this month with Class A Brevard County. Milwaukee’s closer in 2013, Henderson lost his job on Opening Day last year and battled shoulder issues. He ultimately underwent shoulder surgery in August. Henderson was feeling good when camp opened this year, but he was unable to re-establish his velocity. He finished the spring in minor league camp before landing on the disabled list. The Brewers plan to advance him through the system as he regains shoulder strength.

--1B Adam Lind made an impression in his first game with the Brewers. Lind went 3-for-4 and helped save a run with a heads-up play that caught Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu trying to score in the second inning. Lind was acquired in a December trade with Toronto in the hopes of stopping a revolving door at first base. Prior to his arrival, Milwaukee used 20 different players at the position since Prince Fielder departed via free agency after the 2011 season.

--RHP Michael Blazek earned a spot on his first Opening Day roster with a strong finish to the Cactus League season, and he didn’t have to wait long to see his first action of the season. Blazek was the first man out of the ‘pen Monday for manager Ron Roenicke, who had to pull RHP Kyle Lohse with one out in the fourth inning. Blazek went 1 2/3 innings and gave up two runs -- one earned -- on five hits. It was Blazek’s first major league action since 2013, when he appeared in seven games for the Brewers after being acquired in a trade that sent RHP John Axford to St. Louis.

--RHP Matt Garza gets his first start of the season Tuesday when the Brewers continue their season-opening series against the Rockies at Miller Park. Garza made some adjustments to his delivery over the winter in the hopes of avoiding the disabled list for the first time in three seasons. He went 2-1 with a 6.95 ERA in six Cactus League starts and was 8-8 with a 3.64 ERA in 27 starts last year, the first of a four-year, $50 million contract signed in January 2014. Garza is 2-3 with a 4.94 ERA in five career starts against the Rockies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think I kind of got outside what I normally do. A lot of times I don’t pound guys in as much, and I got beat quite a bit in today. Part of that’s the game plan, trying to execute it. I just didn’t execute as well as I should have. The other part of it is just knowing yourself and knowing what you’ve got to do. I never got in sync, being able to make pitches, and it made for a long, short outing.” -- RHP Kyle Lohse, who gave up eight runs on 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings Monday during a 10-0 loss to the Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Ryan Braun (strained right side) left the April 6 game. He will be examined April 7, and he might undergo an MRI exam.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County in April, and he will work his way up the organization as he attempts to rebuild shoulder strength.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

RHP Tyler Thornburg

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Hector Gomez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF Logan Schafer