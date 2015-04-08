Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Right fielder Ryan Braun wasn’t in the Brewers’ lineup Tuesday, a day after straining his right side in Milwaukee’s season-opening 10-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Braun underwent an MRI exam Tuesday morning, and the results, he said, were good. However, he didn’t elaborate on what exactly that meant or what specific muscle the medical staff was looking at.

”When it’s in the ribcage, sometimes it’s oblique, intercostal, ribcage -- they’re all interconnected,“ Braun said. ”If I had to guess, I would say it’s more intercostal, which is the muscles in between the ribcage, than it is oblique.

“It’s something between sore and tight, but it’s not something that’s a significant injury.”

Braun did say, though, he was feeling much better than he did Monday. He took part in all pregame activities Tuesday, including batting practice.

“Hopefully it’s something that’s only a day or two instead of what the alternative could have been. It’s something I‘m happy about,” Braun said. “It’s good, I’ll get treatment all day today and just continue to do what they tell me to do and hopefully I get back in there as soon as possible.”

With Milwaukee’s offense floundering out of the gate this season, the Brewers can’t afford to lose Braun for a significant amount of time. He spent time on the disabled list last season and also battled a nagging thumb injury that sapped his power and made him a non-factor offensively as the Brewers tumbled out of contention in September.

“You never want to see that (on) Opening Day, but this isn’t too bad,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “He should be back in there tomorrow.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 1-1, 6.75 ERA in 2014) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 17-11, 3.53 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Ryan Braun underwent an MRI exam Tuesday morning on his right side, which he strained Monday in Milwaukee’s 10-0 loss to the Rockies. Braun was forced to leave Monday’s game after five innings and he didn’t play Tuesday, though he did take part in batting practice. Manager Ron Roenicke was optimistic that Braun would be available Wednesday.

--SS Jean Segura said after the game Tuesday that he was OK after being hit in the head with a fastball from Rockies RHP Jordan Lyles in the fifth inning of Milwaukee’s 5-2 loss. Segura quickly dropped to the ground, and Colorado C Nick Hundley motioned to the Brewers’ dugout for help. However, after lying still for a few minutes while the team’s medical staff checked him out, Segura popped up and walked to first base under his own power. Segura scored later in the inning and remained in the game. He said the ball hit him on the bill of his helmet and that he expects to play again Wednesday.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg saw his first action of the season Tuesday, working two innings in Milwaukee’s 5-2 loss to Colorado. Thornburg, who missed most of last season with an arm injury, had a good spring but battled through his outing Tuesday, giving up a run on four hits with a pair of strikeouts. Thornburg threw 43 pitches Tuesday, a day after RHP Michael Blazek needed 29 to get through 1 2/3 innings against the Rockies. Both pitchers were stretched out coming out of spring training.

--RHP Wily Peralta will make his 2015 debut Wednesday when the Brewers wrap up their season-opening, three-game series against the Rockies at Miller Park. Peralta enjoyed a breakout season in 2014, posting a 17-11 record and 3.53 ERA in 32 starts. He had success against the Rockies last year, going 2-0 with a 4.61 in two starts. Peralta went 3-0 with a 3.32 ERA in 19 Cactus League innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They hit everything. It’s pretty impressive. They were on a lot of stuff. It’s frustrating. I was feeling good, and all of a sudden, stuff wasn’t working.” -- RHP Matt Garza, who gave up four runs on eight hits in five innings Tuesday during a 5-2 loss to the Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Ryan Braun (strained right side) left the April 6 game. An MRI exam found no serious damage, but he sat out April 7 despite taking batting practice. He might be available April 8.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County in April, and he will work his way up the organization as he attempts to rebuild shoulder strength.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

RHP Tyler Thornburg

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Hector Gomez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF Logan Schafer