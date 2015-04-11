Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- After acquiring first baseman Adam Lind from the Toronto Blue Jays early in the offseason, the prevailing thought was he would sit against left-handed pitchers.

But manager Ron Roenicke said in spring training that Lind, a left-handed hitter expected to not only stop Milwaukee’s revolving door at first base but also to add some left-handed pop to the lineup, would get a chance to show he can stay in the lineup every day -- along with fellow left-handed hitter, second baseman Scooter Gennett, who was the regular starter last season but gave way to Rickie Weeks against lefties.

“It will probably be pitcher by pitcher,” Roenicke said Friday. “They’ll show me whether they should stay in there or (if) we should make a change.”

Friday, Lind showed he deserves at least another shot. In in the lineup and batting sixth against Pirates lefty Jeff Locke, Lind went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two RBIs.

It continued a torrid start to the season for Lind, who is leading Milwaukee with a .615 (8-for-13) average along with three doubles, four RBIs and four walks.

Gennett didn’t fare quite as well. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and was ejected for snapping his bat in frustration. For the season, he is 1-for-13 at the plate.

Still, Roenicke would like to see a greater sample of both players’ ability.

”I think it all comes down to, we’re trying to put these guys in the best position to succeed,“ Roenicke said, ”So how do we best do that? Is it better to leave him out there against everybody -- they just know when they come to the ballpark they’re going to play that day? Or does it really take a lot (of stress) off him if you do end up in a platoon system?

Prior to this season, Lind had a .213 average in 893 plate appearances against left-handers while Gennett was a .125 hitter in 85 plate appearances.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-4

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 8-4, 2.85 ERA in 2014) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 2-9, 4.93 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Ryan Braun returned to the Brewers’ lineup Friday and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. Braun left the season opener after five innings and was out of the lineup the next two days, but did serve as a pinch hitter, because of a strained right side.

--1B Adam Lind continued his torrid start to the 2015 season Friday, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs with both hits coming off left-hander Jeff Locke. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke had planned to use C Jonathan Lucroy at 1B against lefties, but wanted to see what Lind could do in Milwaukee’s first game against a lefty this season. Lind has hit safely in the Brewers’ first four games this season and is batting .613 (8-for-13) with three doubles, four RBIs and four walks.

--2B Scooter Gennett saw his first action of the season against a left-hander but it did little to snap him out of his season opening funk. Gennett went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Friday and is now batting .077 (1-for-13) on the season. Gennett is in his second full season as starter, but first as an everyday player; he usually sat last year against lefties, in favor of Rickie Weeks, but manager Ron Roenicke said in spring training that Gennett would be the everyday second baseman, unless he faltered.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson will make his season debut Saturday. Nelson had an up-and-down spring, going 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA. The Brewers’ top pitching prospect, Nelson was added to the rotation just before the All-Star break last year and went 1-0 with a 5.37 ERA in 13 appearances (11 starts).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They swung the bats pretty well. They jumped me a couple of first pitches. That one inning kind of got away. One big inning kind of changed the game.” -- Brewers RHP Mike Fiers, after a loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Ryan Braun (strained right side) left the April 6 game. An MRI exam found no serious damage, but he sat out April 7 despite taking batting practice. He was out of the starting lineup April 8 but did appear in a pinch-hitting role. He returned to the starting lineup April 10.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County in April, and he will work his way up the organization as he attempts to rebuild shoulder strength.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

RHP Tyler Thornburg

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Hector Gomez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF Logan Schafer