Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Newly acquired first baseman Adam Lind has made an instant impact for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2015. Lind came into Sunday’s game hitting .529 (9-for-17), tied for the franchise record for most hits through five games with the club.

“I think he can adjust to about anything,” said manager Ron Roenicke, when asked if Lind has been a good fit for the team. “I like the way he goes about his business.”

Lind has already hit in four different spots in the batting order through the first five games, but the constant shifting hasn’t shown any ill-effects on his approach at the plate.

“(Lind) is about as chill as you can get,” said Roenicke. “It’s nice when you don’t have to worry about a guy’s mental state when you move him all around. Whatever we do he’s going to be fine.”

Lind came to Milwaukee in a trade that sent right-hander Marco Estrada to the Toronto Blue Jays, filling a major positional need for the Brewers at first base. Last year’s regular starter at first was Mark Reynolds, who managed to hit just.196 over 378 at-bats.

The biggest concern for Lind coming into 2015, however, was an ailing back, which has plagued him since 2011 and was a major factor in limiting him to just 96 games with the Blue Jays in 2014. But Brewers GM Doug Melvin believes having Lind play on natural grass rather than turf will help him stay healthy this season.

If Lind can keep his back in check long enough to play 140-plus games this season, he will serve as a solidifying force in the middle of a Brewer lineup that critically faltered in September last season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-5

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 0-1, 7.20 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Hector Gomez started for 2B Scooter Gennett, and collected his third double in the past two games. He is now batting .600 (3-for-5) in 2015.

--1B Adam Lind was hitless but collected a walk on Sunday, and has now reached safely in all six games this season. He is batting .450 (9-for-20) and owns a .560 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, and currently leads the Brewers in hits with nine.

--CF Carlos Gomez put a charge into his first home run of the season, giving him 250 RBIs as a member of the Brewers. It was his first multi-hit game of the season, as he extended his hitting streak to five games.

--C Martin Maldonado started for C Jonathan Lucroy today, and went 0-for-3 with a walk. Offense has not been kind for the Brewers catchers to start 2015, as the pair are now hitting a combined .040 (1-for-24).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Lohse was) off and on. He got away with some pitches early. You get in an inning and you make some bad pitches and you get hurt by them. Definitely better but still not the Kyle we know. His command is still not as sharp, but he will get it.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke on RHP Kyle Lohse after a loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County in April, and he will work his way up the organization as he attempts to rebuild shoulder strength.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

RHP Tyler Thornburg

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Hector Gomez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF Logan Schafer