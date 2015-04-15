Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Opening Day in Busch Stadium always means a lavish ceremony.

It started with the Clydesdales taking a lap around the warning track, continued with the team’s Hall of Famers being introduced to the sellout crowd and climaxed with the roster being paraded to home plate in pickup trucks.

“Never saw that many trucks in my life,” joked Milwaukee center fielder Carlos Gomez.

Gomez and the Brewers served as willing spoilers for St. Louis’ home opener, winning a somewhat ugly game 5-4 for a much needed victory after a 1-5 homestand against Colorado and Pittsburgh.

Most of the Milwaukee players didn’t eyeball the ceremony’s entirety, although manager Ron Roenicke and his coaches came out to watch it. As baseball fans, Roenicke and his staff wanted to see the likes of Tony LaRussa, Lou Brock, Whitey Herzog and Ozzie Smith appear prior to the first pitch.

“History’s important to us,” Roenicke said. “To see a lot of guys who were there when I came up (as a player), I enjoyed it. It was really nice.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 0-0, 1.50 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 0-1, 2.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Garza did not have his best stuff or command, but battled through 5 2/3 innings and earned a win in a ballpark that has not been kind of him. Garza gave up six hits and five walks -- just one walk off his career high -- but gave up only two runs and fanned four. Garza entered the day with a career ERA of 6.95 in five prior starts at Busch Stadium.

--RHP Wily Peralta draws the start Wednesday night in the series’ second game. Peralta pitched well on April 8 in Milwaukee’s 5-4, 10-inning loss to Colorado, scattering seven hits over seven innings and allowing just two runs. Peralta owned St. Louis last year, going 3-1 with a 2.18 ERA in five starts and 33 innings. In four career starts at Busch Stadium, Peralta is 1-2, 4.62 ERA over 25 1/3 innings.

--C Jonathan Lucroy was back in the lineup Monday after starting the season 1-for-20. He managed an infield hit in the seventh in three at-bats while drawing a walk. Lucroy’s day off Sunday was a function of rest more than anything else as the Brewers played a day game following a Saturday night win.

--2B Scooter Gennett started Monday after getting two games off following a 2-for-15 start, and went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Gennett’s single started a two-run seventh and his groundout in the second plated the team’s second run. Gennett was tossed from Friday night’s 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh for arguing balls and strikes, and backup Hector Gomez filled in on Saturday night and Sunday.

--3B Aramis Ramirez went 0-for-4 Monday, but put Milwaukee ahead for good with an RBI groundout in the sixth. Ramirez might have been expected to do damage against Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright as he entered the day batting .383 in 60 at-bats with three homers in his career off the veteran right-hander. Ramirez is off to a 4-of-27 start at the plate in his final season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s never a must-win (this early), but we needed a win. When you’re starting a road trip through two tough cities and you’re facing (Adam) Wainwright, you’ll take the win any way you can get it.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, after his team beat St. Louis Monday for its second win of the season.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) remains on the 15-day disabled list, although he was eligible to come off it on April 10. Henderson was placed on the DL April 4, retroactive to March 26. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County in April, and he will work his way up the organization as he attempts to rebuild shoulder strength.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

RHP Tyler Thornburg

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Hector Gomez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF Logan Schafer