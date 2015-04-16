Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- With batting numbers falling in baseball, the reaction by many clubs was to make changes in their hitting coach. That’s all well and good, but no matter what the coach does, the hitters have to figure out a way to deal with the burgeoning number of young arms in the sport.

In 2014, baseball’s on-base percentage was .314, a figure that is 19 points lower than what it was five years ago.

The Milwaukee Brewers were one of numerous teams that changed coaches, which puts Darnell Coles squarely on the hot seat. Coles, who replaced Johnny Narron, came to the Brewers from the Tigers, where he was the assistant hitting coach last season. That followed four years in the Milwaukee farm system.

To say the least, it hasn’t been a great start for Coles and the Brewers. They began the season at home, but won just once in six games, scoring 16 runs with a .219 batting average, .282 on-base percentage and .352 slugging percentage.

Things got better Monday in the Cardinals’ home opener, as they scratched together eight hits, including three doubles, in a 5-4 victory. In Wednesday’s 4-2 loss, they had 10 hits, but left 11 runners on base, including three on second and three on third.

Said manager Ron Roenicke, “We certainly had our share of chances. We got a lot of hits early. But we’re just not stringing them together. We need to get a key hit and we need hits in bunches.”

Added catcher Jonathan Lucroy, “We need to get guys hot. Once that happens, everyone will start moving forward and the other guys will catch hot, too.”

Still, Coles is preaching patience, pointing to the good results that were occurring as spring training concluded.

He said, ”You work hard at things and you come out of spring training and it’s just a matter of getting consistent with a lot of things you worked on there. It’s still early. We just finished the first week of the season.

“These guys all understand the sense of urgency of going out and swinging the bats well, and trying to put as many runs on the board to give your team a chance to win every night.”

Most important is that Coles helps improve the team’s younger hitters like shortstop Jean Segura, second baseman Scotter Gennett and left fielder Khris Davis. Stunningly, those players walked a mere 82 times in 1,580 plate appearances last season.

As Roenicke noted, the advantage for Coles is that he worked with those players in the minor leagues.

“He knows some of the issues and he knows how to talk to them,” Roenicke said. “They’re comfortable with him and they trust him. That’s a help. I know over time you will get to that point. But to walk right in there and be able to do that, he knows they will listen.”

Roenicke also said Coles learned from the excellent hitters he had in Detroit, guys like Miguel Cabrera, Victor Martinez and Torii Hunter.

Said Roenicke, “Not just some of the best hitters but mentally some guys that have the best approach and ideas on how to hit. (Hunter is) one of my favorite guys. He understands the game; he’s got a great personality. And a big student of the game. So you’re talking three guys that Darnell learned a lot from. I think that’s a big help coming over here.”

Segura, after a disappointing 2014 season, is off to a good start. After getting two hits in four at-bats Wednesday night, he is at .333 this season.

“He’s done a great job of buying into some things we wanted to accomplish,” said Coles. “So far, so good.”

Overall, Coles remains optimistic. He said, ”I think our approaches have been good. We’ve missed some pitches that have put us in bad counts, but I think overall if we continue what we’re doing, and not missing mistakes when you get them, we’ll get the ball rolling that way.

“Most importantly, you’ve got to trust what you’ve been working on. Then, buy into the process that eventually you’re going to break out. The hope is that it happens for everybody at the same time. Obviously, with the start we’ve had it hasn’t quite worked out that way. But this is a talented group and it’s just a matter of time before they hit their stride.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 0-1, 9.00 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 0-0, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Fiers will be making his fifth career start against the Cardinals Thursday. In his previous six total appearances against St. Louis, Fiers is 2-1 with an ERA of 1.30 covering 27.2 innings. In two starts last season, he was 1-1 against the Cardinals with a 1.98 ERA, and in four career games (two starts) at Busch Stadium, Fiers is 1-1 with an ERA of 1.29. In his previous start this season, Fiers and the Brewers lost to Pittsburgh, 6-2, on April 10 as he allowed seven hits and five earned runs in five innings. He did strike out eight Pirates.

--C Jonathan Lucroy started the season with just one hit in his first 20 at-bats. However, after not playing last Sunday, he has started to find some consistency with three hits in seven at-bats, while drawing two walks. He was 2-for-4 against the Cardinals Wednesday night plus a walk.

--3B Aramis Ramirez had two hits in four at-bats in Wednesday night’s loss to St. Louis, including a double and RBI. He now has 240 career hits, 48 doubles and 142 RBIs against the Cardinals. He is the active leader against St. Louis in those three categories, as well as home runs with 37.

--2B Scooter Gennett has hit safely in all 12 of the career games he has started at Busch Stadium. He has also hit safely in 24 of 29 career games against St. Louis (39-for-110, .355). On Wednesday night, he was 1-for-2, but was pinch-hit for in the sixth inning with Cardinals LHP Kevin Siegrist in the game.

--CF Carlos Gomez suffered a strained hamstring running out a potential double play in the ninth inning of Wednesday night’s 4-2 loss to St. Louis. Gomez limped off the field, and will have further tests. He will not play in Thursday afternoon’s series finale.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We certainly had our share of chances. We got a lot of hits early. But we’re just not stringing them together. We need to get a key hit and we need hits in bunches.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, after his team fell to the Cardinals Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (strained hamstring) was hurt April 15 running out a potential double play in the ninth inning. He will have further tests and will not play April 16.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) remains on the 15-day disabled list, although he was eligible to come off it on April 10. Henderson was placed on the DL April 4, retroactive to March 26. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County in April, and he will work his way up the organization as he attempts to rebuild shoulder strength.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

RHP Tyler Thornburg

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Hector Gomez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra

OF Logan Schafer