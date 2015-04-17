Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The Milwaukee Brewers are built on the premise that they will hit the long ball and win with big innings.

None of those things are happening yet, and they may have to try to turn things around without arguably their top all-around player.

Center fielder Carlos Gomez was placed on the disabled list after he went back to Milwaukee on Thursday for further examination of a right hamstring injury sustained in the ninth inning Wednesday during Milwaukee’s 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

After seeing team doctor William Raasch, Gomez was diagnosed with a small tear, and he received a cortisone shot. He will be re-examined next week to determine a timetable for his return, assistant GM Gord Ash told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Gomez is hitting just .235, but he offers an extra-base presence at the top of the Brewers’ lineup that can’t be duplicated by most leadoff men. Throw in his outstanding defense, and that leaves a hole that makes this team considerably weaker, as was illustrated Thursday in Milwaukee’s 4-0 loss to the Cardinals.

Gerardo Parra subbed for Gomez in center field Thursday, and shortstop Jean Segura took over the leadoff role. Parra figures to share time with Logan Schafer during Gomez’s absence, while either Segura or second baseman Scooter Gennett likely will top the batting order.

A move to fill Gomez’s roster spot will be made Friday before the series opener against the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

Losing a key performer is a rough blow for a Brewers team that is 2-7 with a minus-25 run differential. Without Gomez, the Brewers will have to pick things up considerably if they are to make their September games matter.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-7

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 1-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday after returning to Milwaukee to be examined by team doctor William Raasch. Gomez was diagnosed with a small tear, and he received a cortisone shot. He will be re-examined next week to determine a timetable for his return, assistant GM Gord Ash told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Gomez was injured trying to beat out a double-play ball in the ninth inning of Wednesday night’s 4-2 loss to the Cardinals. The Brewers will add a roster replacement before the Pittsburgh series begins Friday night.

--RHP Mike Fiers sailed through five scoreless innings but started missing up in the strike zone in the sixth, and St. Louis knocked him around for four hits and two runs to break a 0-0 tie. Without superior velocity, Fiers needs above-average to excellent command to win games, and it deserted him in the sixth. He fell to 2-2 in his career against the Cardinals after allowing two runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson gets the ball Friday night when Milwaukee opens a weekend series in Pittsburgh. Considered one of the top prospects in the Brewers’ chain, Nelson tossed seven shutout innings Saturday evening in a 6-0 win over the Pirates. Nelson gave up only two hits and fanned a career-high nine. It was his first career outing against Pittsburgh.

--1B Adam Lind went 1-for-4, the hit coming off Cardinals RHP Jordan Walden in the eighth. Lind went 0-for-3 against John Lackey, a surprise considering that he entered the day 15-for-28 against the veteran right-hander. However, Lind was held under wraps in this one, popping up to end the fifth and leave two runners aboard.

--SS Jean Segura got a start in the leadoff spot with CF Carlos Gomez out of the lineup and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts, dropping his early-season average to .323. Segura has been one of the few bright spots offensively for the Brewers, hitting more like the guy who posted a .294 average in 2013 and stole 44 bases than the one who batted .246 with 20 steals in 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got too many guys with too good a track record. Our batting average with runners in scoring position is terrible right now. We’ve got to do something to figure that out soon.” -- C Jonathan Lucroy.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He received a cortisone shot April 16, and he will be evaluated during the week of April 20-26 to determine a timetable for his absence.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) remains on the 15-day disabled list, although he was eligible to come off it on April 10. Henderson was placed on the DL April 4, retroactive to March 26. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County in April, and he will work his way up the organization as he attempts to rebuild shoulder strength.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

RHP Tyler Thornburg

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Hector Gomez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Gerardo Parra

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer