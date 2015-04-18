Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Milwaukee Brewers -- as expected -- put Carlos Gomez on the 15-day disabled list Friday, but they did get some potentially encouraging news about their All-Star center fielder.

Gomez’s strained right hamstring might not be as severe as the Brewers feared and their medical staff believes there is a possibility he could return to action in three weeks, manager Ron Roenicke said before Friday night before a 6-3 loss to the Pirates in the opener4 of a three-game series.

Oftentimes, players miss anywhere from four to six weeks with hamstring injuries.

Gomez was injured in Wednesday night’s loss at St. Louis while trying to beat out a grounder in the ninth inning. He is hitting just .235 with one home run in eight games so far this season but was selected to the All-Star Game each of the last two seasons.

Gerardo Parra, who was a finalist for the National League Gold Glove award in right field last season, will get the majority of starts in center field while Gomez is out. Gomez won the NL Gold Glove in center field in each of the last two seasons.

Parra drove in two of the Brewers’ three runs Friday.

Shortstop Jean Segura batted leadoff for a second straight game in Gomez’s absence and went 2-for-5 with an RBI single. Segura has hit at the top of the lineup 21 times during his four-year career, batting .277.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-8

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 0-2, 11.17 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 1-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF/OF Jason Rogers was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to take the roster spot of CF Carlos Gomez, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Rogers hit a pinch-hit double in the ninth inning and scored Friday night in a 6-3 loss at Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old hit .360 with two home runs and seven RBIs in six games in the Pacific Coast League. The right-handed hitter can play both corner infield and both corner outfield positions.

--RHP Jim Henderson, on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation, began a rehab assignment on Friday night at high Class A Brevard County of the Florida State League. He pitched one scoreless inning against Dunedin, allowing one walk and striking out two. Henderson underwent surgery last August to debride the labrum and rotator cuff in his shoulder.

--1B Adam Lind has cooled after a hot start. He was 0-for-3 on Friday and is 3-for-23 in his last six games after starting the season 8-for-13. Despite the skid, he is still hitting .306.

--RHP Kyle Lohse (0-2, 11.17) is scheduled to start Saturday night at Pittsburgh in the second game of a three-game series. Lohse has been tagged for 12 runs and 18 hits in 9 2/3 innings during his two starts of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.81 ERA against the Pirates in 24 career games (23 starts) but lost to them last Sunday at Milwaukee when he gave up four runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We left a lot of guys out there. There was a lot better at-bats from guys, which I liked. So it’s better, but it’s the same thing.” -- Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke after a loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16. He received a cortisone shot April 16 and the Brewers medical staff is hopeful he will be able to return by the second week of May.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) remains on the 15-day disabled list, although he was eligible to come off it on April 10. Henderson was placed on the DL April 4, retroactive to March 26. He begin a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17, and will work his way up the organization as he attempts to rebuild shoulder strength.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

RHP Tyler Thornburg

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Gerardo Parra

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer