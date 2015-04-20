Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke hopes a change of venue might break his team out of its early-season funk.

The Brewers open a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night at Miller Park in Milwaukee. That comes on the heels of a 1-5 road trip -- including losses in each of the last five games -- that ended Sunday with a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who finished a three-game series sweep.

The Brewers fell to 2-10, the worst record in the major leagues and also the worst start in the franchise’s 46 seasons.

“We’ll get it going, but how far do you stay patient?” Roenicke said. “You’re two weeks into the season, and things aren’t getting better. We’ve got a new series, a new team (Monday). Hopefully, that changes things.”

The Brewers have been outscored 65-30. They are hitting just .217 and have a 4.76 team ERA.

”We’re not going to panic, but these guys need to get it going,“ Roenicke said. ”We shouldn’t be doing this every night, and something needs to change.

“We need somebody to step up and throw a great ballgame or we need the offense to start clicking like we know it can and should be.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-10

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 1-0, 1.38 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 0-1, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Scooter Gennett gashed one of his knuckles during Sunday’s 5-2 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday but the team had no further information -- including which hand was injured -- other than to say it would have an update before Monday night’s home game with the Brewers. The news was a bit of a surprise because Gennett played the entire game. He went 1-for-3 with a run and two strikeouts.

--RF Ryan Braun was back in his usual No. 3 spot in the batting order after hitting leadoff Saturday night for the first time in his nine-year career. After having two hits Saturday, Braun went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday. He is batting .237 with no home runs in 11 games.

--SS Jean Segura returned to the leadoff spot as manager Ron Roenicke tries to find a reliable leadoff hitter while CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) is on the disabled list. Segura went 0-for-4 to end his five-game hitting streak, but he did drive in a run with a groundout.

--3B Aramis Ramirez, who is hitting just .140, sat out Sunday. The Brewers plan to rest the 36-year-old once a week, but manager Ron Roenicke said Sunday’s off day was more because he felt Ramirez needed a mental break than a physical one.

--RHP Wily Peralta (0-1, 4.50 ERA) will pitch Monday night in the opener of a four-game home series against the Cincinnati Reds. He gave up four runs and 10 hits in five innings in his previous start, a loss at St. Louis on Wednesday. It was just the fourth time in 71 career starts that he allowed 10 or more hits. Peralta is 3-3 with a 2.88 ERA against the Reds in eight career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”Some days it’s going to be better than others, but if you go through the process, then all the work you put in is going to be worth it. “I’ve just got to stay with the process. It’s going to turn.” -- RHP Matt Garza, who gave up five runs in six innings Sunday during the Brewers’ 5-2 loss to the Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Scooter Gennett (cut on knuckle) was hurt April 19, though the Brewers provided few details. He will be evaluated April 20.

--CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He received a cortisone shot April 16, and the Brewers medical staff hopes he will be able to return by the second week of May.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) remains on the 15-day disabled list, although he was eligible to come off it on April 10. Henderson was placed on the DL April 4, retroactive to March 26. He begin a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17, and he will work his way up the organization as he attempts to rebuild shoulder strength.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

RHP Tyler Thornburg

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Gerardo Parra

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer