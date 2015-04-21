Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers’ nightmare start to the 2015 season got even worse Monday, when All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy broke his left big toe and was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

“I’ve been hit a million times in my feet, (but) that’s the first time I’ve seen a catcher break their toe, and it had to be me,” Lucroy said. “It’s par for the course right now. I don’t know what is going on, but it is weird.”

The injury happened in the sixth inning when Reds second baseman Zack Cozart fouled a Wily Peralta offering off Lucroy’s foot. Lucroy finished out the inning and even batted in the bottom of the frame, but he gave way to backup catcher Martin Maldonado in the seventh.

“I’ve been hit a million times in my neck, arms, hands, fingers, feet -- everywhere,” Lucroy said. “I could feel a difference in this one. The pain was a lot sharper. Especially when I went up to hit, I knew something was going on because I could feel it swelling up in my shoe. Then I went to go hit, and when I torqued on my front foot, it lit me up pretty good.”

His injury is the third in less than a week for the Brewers, who lost center fielder Carlos Gomez to a hamstring injury Friday and will also be without second baseman Scooter Gennett for at least a couple days after he needed five stitches to close a cut on his left hand.

“It’s hard when you’re not playing well and you’ve lost Gomez, you lose Scooter for a few days and now you lose Luc,” Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke said after the Brewers’ 6-1 loss to the Reds. “But we know we can get back in it. You just keep chipping away.”

Like just about everyone on the Brewers’ roster, Lucroy is off to a rough start in 2015. He is batting .156 with no home runs and two RBIs.

Catcher Juan Centeno will be recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday to take Lucroy’s roster spot. Centeno, 25, is hitting .179 with two RBIs in eight Triple-A games this year. He appeared in a total of 14 major league games with the Mets in 2013-14, hitting .225/.279/.225 with three RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-11

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Reds (RHP Jason Marquis, 0-1, 6.30 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 0-2, 5.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Scooter Gennett did not play Monday after sustaining a laceration to his left middle finger while showering Sunday in Pittsburgh. Gennett received five stitches to close the wound and said he expected to be back in the next few days, but manager Ron Roenicke said there is a chance Gennett still could end up on the disabled list.

--INF Hector Gomez was in the starting lineup for the fourth time this season, taking over at second base while regular starter Scooter Gennett recovered from a lacerated left middle finger. Gomez went 1-for-3 Monday with a strikeout and a single.

--3B Aramis Ramirez was dropped down another spot in the order, to sixth, Monday against Cincinnati. It was the first time Ramirez batted lower than fifth since July 5, 2010, and just the 25th time in his career. Ramirez went hitless in three trips with a strikeout Monday, dropping his average to .130 (6-for-46) on the season

--C Jonathan Lucroy will be placed on the 15-day disabled list after breaking his left big toe Monday night against the Reds. The injury happened when Cincinnati 2B Zack Cozart fouled a pitch off Lucroy’s toe in the sixth inning. Lucroy remained in the game and even batted in the bottom of the inning, but he gave way to backup C Martin Maldonado in the seventh. An All-Star last season, Lucroy went 0-for-3 Monday, dropping his average to .156 on the season.

--RF Ryan Braun hit his first home run of the season Monday, a solo shot in the ninth inning off Reds RHP Jumbo Diaz. It was Braun’s first home run since Sept. 11, 2014.

--CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) took batting practice before the game Monday and continues to rehab, but he has yet to receive the green light to resume running. He went on the disabled list last week, retroactive to April 16.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have to adapt, overcome and deal with it. It is just part of life.” -- C Jonathan Lucroy, on becoming the third Milwaukee player to get hurt within a week. Lucroy went on the disabled list after his left big toe was fractured by a foul ball Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Scooter Gennett (cut on left middle finger) was hurt April 19, and he received five stitches. He didn’t play April 20, and there is a chance he could land on the disabled list.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. The team didn’t have a timetable for his return, but Lucroy will be re-examined in late April.

--CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He received a cortisone shot April 16. He took batting practice April 20, but he had yet to receive a green light to resume running.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) remains on the 15-day disabled list, although he was eligible to come off it on April 10. Henderson was placed on the DL April 4, retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17, and he will work his way up the organization as he attempts to rebuild shoulder strength.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

RHP Tyler Thornburg

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Gerardo Parra

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer