Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MILWAUKEE -- After losing two of their best players to the disabled list over the past week, the Brewers lost a third Tuesday, when they played second baseman Scooter Gennett on the 15-day DL because of a lacerated left finger.

Gennett was injured Sunday when he caught his left hand on a shower fixture at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park. He received five stitches to close the wound and originally thought he would be able to return as early as Wednesday. However, with the Brewers searching for an offensive spark and Gennett’s return date uncertain, it was decided a move needed to be made.

“When you start looking, really, at five days or more, you’re really taking a lot from the team to have to play that many days short,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “Seven is what they kind of said, so we just thought -- especially how things are going -- we need everybody we can have here.”

Gennett had started to come around after a horrible start to the season. He is batting .207 but was 5-for-16 (.313) over his past six games.

“It kind of sucks because I feel I have my strength and everything, but something like that, you could reopen and make it worse,” Gennett said. “I could keep re-aggravating it.”

Milwaukee hopes Gennett’s replacement, Elian Herrera, can provide a boost to the slumping offense. Herrera batted .359 (14-for-39) in Cactus League play but wasn’t on the Brewers’ 40-man roster, so he was sent to Triple-A Colorado Springs to open the season.

Herrera kept on hitting and was third in the PCL with a .422 average when he was called up Tuesday. His first game back in Milwaukee was memorable: Herrera went 2-for-5 with his first career grand slam in the Brewers’ 16-10 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

“‘Elly’ was really good,” Roenicke said. “Obviously, we’ll put him back out there at second tomorrow. He was hot in spring training, he was hot when he got to Triple-A, and he swung it well today. We’ll continue to do that and see where we go from there.”

To bring Herrera back, the Brewers needed to add him to their 40-man roster. That required a roster move, so Milwaukee designated Colorado Springs right-hander Brandon Kintzler for assignment.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-12

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 0-2, 2.14 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 1-1, 1.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Scooter Gennett was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday due to a left hand laceration that required five stitches. He was injured Sunday when he caught his left hand on a shower fixture at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park. Originally, Gennett didn’t think the DL would be necessary, but when it appeared that he would need at least a few days, and with the Brewers’ offense scuffling, the move was made, retroactive to Monday.

--C Jonathan Lucroy could miss anywhere from four to six weeks after fracturing his left big toe Monday night. Lucroy was examined Tuesday by team physician William Raasch and formally placed on the 15-day disabled list.

--C Juan Centeno was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he was batting .174 in eight games. Centeno appeared in 10 games (eight starts) last season for the Mets but was a .289 hitter with a home run and 24 RBIs in 74 minor league games. He was claimed off waivers by Milwaukee last October.

--INF Elian Herrera hit his first career grand slam Tuesday in his first major league appearance of the season. Herrera, who spent several stints with Milwaukee last season, had a red-hot spring but because he wasn’t on the 40-man roster, he began the season at Triple-A Colorado Springs. Herrera just kept hitting and was leading the Pacific Coast League with a .422 batting average when he was summoned Tuesday to Milwaukee, where he will see significant action at second base in place of Scooter Gennett.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler was designated for assignment Tuesday to clear space on the 40-man roster for INF Elian Herrera. Kintzler went 10-8 with a 3.26 ERA in 165 appearances over five seasons with Milwaukee, but he struggled for much of last season and had a poor showing in spring. He began this season at Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he lost his lone game and allowed two runs in one-third of an inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For us to score 10 there and not even be close to winning, I can’t really explain it. Things haven’t been going our way; things definitely haven’t been going my way. I need to be better. I don’t know what else to say.” -- RHP Mike Fiers, after the Brewers’ 16-10 loss to the Reds on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Scooter Gennett (cut on left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He should be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He is out until late May or early June.

--CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He received a cortisone shot April 16. He took batting practice April 20, but he had yet to receive a green light to resume running.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) remains on the 15-day disabled list, although he was eligible to come off it on April 10. Henderson was placed on the DL April 4, retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17, and he will work his way up the organization as he attempts to rebuild shoulder strength.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

RHP Tyler Thornburg

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Elian Herrera

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Gerardo Parra

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer