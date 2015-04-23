Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Despite a franchise-worst 2-13 start, Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said Wednesday that general manager Doug Melvin and manager Ron Roenicke were not on the proverbial “hot seat.”

“Right now, my examinations are focused on how to improve our performance on the field,” Attanasio said prior to his team’s 2-1 loss to the Reds. “Relative to me, I‘m not looking at the manager or the general manager right now.”

After Milwaukee’s epic collapse at the end of the 2014 season, Attanasio and Melvin took about two weeks before announcing that Roenicke would return for a fifth season and then made the decision to keep the Brewers’ roster largely intact heading into 2015.

The theory was the very same players who faded during a 9-22 September also played extremely well for the 150 days the Brewers led the division.

”We did a huge amount of analysis,“ Attanasio said. ”We’ve got 25 players, virtually every one of them is an established major leaguer, and by my count all but five are below their career norms. ... But you have 20 of 25 guys below their career norms. That is not what you would expect.

“Once everybody plays to their (usual) level of performance, we’ll be OK.”

Fans have been clamoring for Attanasio to make some kind of move -- as the Brewers did in 2002 when they fired Davey Lopes following a 3-12 start.

Interim manager Jerry Royster didn’t fare much better; the Brewers went 53-94 the rest of the way, finishing with a franchise-record 106 losses.

Attanasio, who himself OKed the firing of manager Ned Yost with 12 games to play in the wild card season of 2008, said it’s up to the players to take responsibility for their performances.

”I know how bad we’ve played,“ he said. ”But we’re 14 games into the season, and Ron didn’t give up two grand slams (Tuesday) night. I think we have to kind of parse through it. Everybody needs to be accountable, but we have to look at what people are responsible for, and then hold them accountable for what they’re responsible for.

“So Ron had Mike (Fiers) pitching, and Mike was still at a point in the game with 70 pitches that he should have been pitching. He needs to execute his pitches better. (Catcher) Martin Maldonado took some accountability last night. I liked seeing that. He didn’t throw the ball, but he received the ball and he’s a guy who hit a home run last night, and he’s taking accountability. That’s a good thing to see.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-13

STREAK: Lost eight

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 0-1, 7.94 ERA) vs. Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 0-3, 10.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyler Thornburg was optioned Wednesday to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Thornburg appeared in six games out of the bullpen for the Brewers and surrendered 13 runs -- six earned -- in 9 2/3 innings of work with three walks and eight strikeouts. He will join the Sky Sox’ starting rotation.

--RHP Rob Wooten was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he had given up five earned runs and struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings of work. In four separate stints with Milwaukee last season, Wooten appeared in 40 games and went 1-4 with a 4.72 ERA.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson recorded the first quality start by a Brewers’ pitcher in nine games by holding the Reds to a run on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts over eight innings Wednesday. Nelson has been Milwaukee’s best starter this season. In three starts, he’s 1-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 innings of work.

--INF Elian Herrera started his second straight game after being summoned from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Herrera went 0-for-3 with a walk and scored the Brewers’ only run. Herrera is taking the place of Scooter Gennett, who went on the disabled list Tuesday with a lacerated left hand.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s just not a good way to lose a game.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke after a wild pitch led to a loss Wednesday vs. Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Scooter Gennett (cut on left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He should be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He is out until late May or early June.

--CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He received a cortisone shot April 16. He took batting practice April 20, but he had yet to receive a green light to resume running.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) remains on the 15-day disabled list, although he was eligible to come off it on April 10. Henderson was placed on the DL April 4, retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17, and he will work his way up the organization as he attempts to rebuild shoulder strength.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Elian Herrera

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Gerardo Parra

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer