Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MILWAUKEE -- As the Milwaukee Brewers stumbled out of the gate to a franchise-worst 2-13 record, all aspects of their game were flummoxing to manager Ron Roenicke but few things concerned him as much as the plight of his starting rotation.

Entering their game Thursday against the Reds, Milwaukee’s starters had combined to go 2-11 with a collective 5.65 ERA -- numbers that were bolstered by an eight-inning, one-run effort Tuesday by right-hander Jimmy Nelson.

Right-hander Kyle Lohse was off to the worst start of any of the five, going 0-3 with a 10.34 ERA including a nightmare Opening Day start when he was charged with eight earned runs on 10 hits in just 3 1/3 innings of work.

Getting him turned around was of the utmost importance for the Brewers, and he seemed to have turned a corner Thursday when he held the Reds to a run on three hits over seven innings to earn his first victory of the season.

Lohse, a 15-year veteran, said he wasn’t lacking in confidence but was relieved to have gotten his first victory of the season.

”Put it this way: I needed that one today,“ he said. ”The last two starts against Pittsburgh were really close, just a couple of three-run homers that really hurt.

”Just being able to get through this one, making the pitches I had to. Even the two balls in the inning where (left fielder Marlon) Byrd hit the home run -- the one to him and the one to (second baseman Brandon) Phillips -- I didn’t feel were that bad.

“That’s where I had to go back to trusting my stuff. Sometimes when things are going bad, you try to do too much. I had to go back and keep doing what I’ve been doing, and trust that it’s good enough.”

Lohse’s effort was Milwaukee’s second quality start in as many days and just the third this season for the Brewers, who were third in the National League last season with 103.

“We know we’re going to have pitch well if we’re going to compete in our division,” Roenicke said. “We have to pitch well, so this is a good start to that and hopefully we see a lot more, especially these games coming up where we know we have to pitch well against St. Louis. They’re going to pitch well, so we’ve got to be able to match ‘em.”

Getting Lohse on track is doubly important for the Brewers this season. With right-hander Yovani Gallardo gone, Lohse has slid into the No. 1 position and needs to pitch to his norms if they expect to compete in the NL Central.

If they’re out of it, Lohse is in the final season of a three-year, $33 million contract and could be an important asset in a deadline deal.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 1-0, 2.08 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 1-2, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Martin Maldonado started for the third consecutive game and with Jonathan Lucroy out for at least the next month, will remain in the starting lineup until he needs a day off, manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday. In his fourth full big league season, Maldonado has appeared in 204 career games with 131 starts. He’s batting .133 in seven games this season but in the last three games, is 3-for-8 with two home runs and a walk.

--INF Elian Herrera started for the third consecutive game since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Herrera went 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts but has at least one hit in each of his three games since joining the Brewers. Herrera was one of Milwaukee’s best hitters in spring training, posting a .359 average in Cactus League play but wasn’t on the 40-man roster so he opened the season in Colorado Springs, where he was batting .422 when brought up to replace injured 2B Scooter Gennett.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez worked around a two-out double by Cincinnati shortstop Zack Cozart to earn his second save of the season. Rodriguez pitched in 69 games last season but was appearing in back-to-back games for the first time this season. His save Thursday was the 350th of his 14-year career, putting him tenth on MLB’s All-Time list.

--RHP Kyle Lohse earned his first victory of the season Thursday, holding the Reds to two runs on three hits over seven innings with four strikeouts. Lohse came into the game 0-3 with a 10.34 ERA as he enters the last season of a three-year, $33 million contract.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He needed it. We certainly needed it.” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, on RHP Kyle Lohse after a win over Cincinnati on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Scooter Gennett (cut on left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He should be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He is out until late May or early June.

--CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He received a cortisone shot April 16. He took batting practice April 20, but he had yet to receive a green light to resume running.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) remains on the 15-day disabled list, although he was eligible to come off it on April 10. Henderson was placed on the DL April 4, retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17, and he will work his way up the organization as he attempts to rebuild shoulder strength.

