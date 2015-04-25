Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE - In a season that has been short on positives, the Milwaukee Brewers got some good news Friday afternoon as center fielder Carlos Gomez appears to be on track to return from the disabled list as soon as he is eligible.

Gomez was placed on the 15-day DL a week ago, having strained his right hamstring in a game at St. Louis. Since then, though, the leg has shown significant improvement, allowing the speedy and excitable center fielder to take part in almost all baseball-related activities.

He has even started running on a treadmill, manager Ron Roenicke said.

“We had it set as high as we could get it going and that was no problem,” Roenicke said. “(The training staff) said it looked like a jog for him, so he’s coming along really well. Hopefully, it’ll be those 15 days or just a couple added onto that, but it should be close.”

Getting Gomez back healthy would be a big boost to a Brewers’ offense that has been shut out three times in the first 17 games of the season. He was off to a slow start (.235/one homer/six RBIs) but hit .284 and earned All-Star berths in each of his last two seasons.

Until he returns, former Gold Glove winner Gerardo Parra will see most of the action in center field, with backup outfielder Logan Schafer also getting some playing time.

”You may not be able to figure out why I do it with Schafer or Parra, but there are a lot of different things I‘m looking at,“ Roenicke said. ”Things like who our pitcher is that day; is he a fly ball pitcher or a ground ball pitcher? Those things make a lot of difference in who I‘m playing.

“Parra’s going to play most of the time, but sometimes I’ll put Schafer up because the match-up is good with that pitcher or because sometimes, like in Pittsburgh, Schafer covers a little more ground in center field.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-14

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 2-1, 1.71 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 0-3, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jim Henderson will continue his rehab assignment at Double-A Biloxi, the Brewers announced Friday. Henderson began the season on the disabled list after he struggled to regain his velocity during spring training. He made two rehab appearances at Class A (Advanced) Brevard County and was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA.

--SS Jean Segura moved into the leadoff spot Friday and had two hits in Milwaukee’s 3-0 loss to St. Louis. Segura has gone 5-for-15 at the plate in his last four games and is currently second on the team with a .302 average. He got off to an abysmal start in 2014 but turned things around over the final month. Over his last 49 games, he’s batting .312 (48-for-154).

--RHP Matt Garza recorded his first quality start of the season Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits with a pair of walks and striking out a season-high six in Milwaukee’s 3-0 loss to the Cardinals at Miller Park. Garza has yet to win a game this season but lowered his ERA to 3.19 in 20 career starts at Miller Park.

--CF Carlos Gomez has been taking batting practice and fielding fly balls and is now running on a treadmill. Gomez hasn’t played since straining his right hamstring April 15 at St. Louis He’s expected to be ready to return when he’s eligible to come off the DL on May 1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was all right (but) it sucks we lost. That’s all there is. I made progress, but it’s about time for that progress to kick in to results. I threw the ball well, but not well enough. Their guy was better. You tip your cap and wear it.” -- Brewers RHP Matt Garza, after Friday’s loss to St. Louis.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Scooter Gennett (cut on left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He should be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He is out until late May or early June.

--CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He received a cortisone shot April 16. He took batting practice April 20, and he is expected to be ready to return when he is eligible to come off the DL on May 1.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) remains on the 15-day disabled list, although he was eligible to come off it on April 10. Henderson was placed on the DL April 4, retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17. He was moved from High-A Brevard County to Double-A Biloxi as he continues his rehab assignment.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Elian Herrera

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Gerardo Parra

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer