Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- At 3-15 to start the season and desperately looking to snap out of an offensive malaise, the last thing Milwaukee Brewers manager Ron Roenicke wanted to do was rest his Nos. 3 and 4 hitters.

But when right fielder Ryan Braun and third baseman Aramis Ramirez came into Roenicke’s offense Sunday morning, asking for a day, he understood.

“This isn’t easy when you are in the position we are at,” Roenicke said. “I am trying to make sure that we keep guys strong. Because if we lose anybody else, we have already lost three starters. I know how important it is to have everybody out there and have a nice lineup. But I also know when somebody needs a day, they need a day.”

Both players, like just about everyone in the Brewers’ lineup, are off to slow starts. Braun, who battled through a thumb injury during the second half last season, was batting .230 with a home run and four RBIs while Ramirez, despite a three-hit day Saturday, had a .197 average with a home run and six RBIs.

“It’s not something I want to do, rest them,” Roenicke said. “I need these guys in here playing, trying to win. When someone tells me they need a day off, they need a day off. If you’re worried about a guy playing too much and getting hurt and we lose somebody, it’s not a very smart thing to do.”

That left Roenicke to bat .118-hitting Logan Schafer second and Gerardo Parra, who came into the game batting .167, third ahead of first baseman Adam Lind.

“It tough with both of them,” Roenicke said. “You guys saw the lineup today. It is quite a bit different. In games we feel like we have to do everything we can to win, it is not what I want to do.”

Roenicke also sat catcher Martin Maldonado, who had started five games in a row after Jonathan Lucroy went on the disabled list with a broken toe.

The Brewers are also without center fielder Carlos Gomez and second baseman Scooter Gennett. Both players, along with Lucroy, were added to the disabled list in the last week.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 1-1, 1.35 ERA) at Reds (RHP Jason Marquis, 1-1, 7.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Ryan Braun got a day off Sunday, his first since April 7. Braun asked manager Ron Roenicke for the break, which Roenicke said had nothing to do with the thumb injury that had bothered him for much of last season. Braun is batting .230 with a home run and four RBIs this season.

--3B Aramis Ramirez was out of the Brewers’ lineup Sunday. At age 37 and having battled leg injuries the last two years, he and manager Ron Roenicke devised a plan for off days in spring training with the hop of keeping him strong for the stretch run. He went 3-for-3 Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Cardinals but is hitting just .197 this season with a home run and six RBIs.

--C Juan Centeno made his first start with the Brewers on Sunday afternoon as manager Ron Roenicke gave Martin Maldonado his first day off since taking over for the injured Jonathan Lucroy on April 20. Centeno was batting .179 in eight games for Triple-A Colorado Springs when he was called up earlier this week. He appeared in 10 games last season for the New York Mets, including eight starts.

--RHP Michael Blazek threw two scoreless innings of relief Sunday to earn his first career victory. Blazek was expected to start the season in the rotation at Triple-A Colorado Springs but pitched well enough in spring training (1-1. 4.50 ERA, 20k, 20.0 IP) to earn a spot in the Brewers’ bullpen. He’s made eight appearances this season, spanning 10 innings, and has only allowed one earned run while striking out eight.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s probably not good if your extras play better than your starters.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, after beating St. Louis with a diluted lineup on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Scooter Gennett (cut on left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He should be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He is out until late May or early June.

--CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He received a cortisone shot April 16. He took batting practice April 20, and he is expected to be ready to return when he is eligible to come off the DL on May 1.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) remains on the 15-day disabled list, although he was eligible to come off it on April 10. Henderson was placed on the DL April 4, retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17. He was moved from High-A Brevard County to Double-A Biloxi as he continues his rehab assignment.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Elian Herrera

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Gerardo Parra

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer