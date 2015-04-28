Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Based solely on his career numbers against Cincinnati Reds starter Jason Marquis, right fielder Ryan Braun is among the least likely Milwaukee Brewers players to be out of the lineup for Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.

Braun is batting .536 against Marquis, going 15-for-28 with a home run. He went 2-for-3 against Marquis just last Tuesday at Miller Park. Also, Braun had a day off on Sunday.

So, why was the five-time All-Star out of the lineup on Monday? Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said there is nothing wrong physically with Braun that would necessitate two days off.

“He’s fine physically. He’s fine to play,” said Roenicke.

But, with just four wins in 19 games and Milwaukee coming off a 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday when several starters, including Braun, were rested, the Milwaukee skipper bucked convention.

“We need to try to do something different,” Roenicke said. “When guys are performing, you want to get them in there when they’re hot.”

Braun is batting .230 with a homer and four RBIs in 17 games with paltry slugging (.279) and on-base (.279) percentages.

Roenicke said Braun was a little banged up, necessitating the day off on Sunday. Roenicke added that he was fully aware of Braun’s success against Marquis.

“I did look at that. I liked what I saw yesterday. I liked (Gerardo) Parra, I liked (Logan) Shafer. I talked to Ryan about it earlier. With us winning yesterday, he was fine with it. Gives him a chance to get 100 percent.”

Parra started in right field and batted third on Monday. Schafer was in center, hitting second. It was the 19th different lineup in Milwaukee’s first 20 games.

“To just go status quo just isn’t getting it done,” said Roenicke, prior to the Brewers losing 9-6 to Cincinnati on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 1-3, 7.94 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 1-2, 1.86 ERA) PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jonathan Lucroy, who is on the disabled list with a toe injury, remained with the club on the road trip rather than doing his rehab at home. “We can always use a little of what he brings to the clubhouse,” said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. “As long as it doesn’t impact him physically.” It’s been a rough start offensively for Lucroy, who batted .133 with one RBI in 12 games prior to the injury.

--RHP Michael Blazek earned his first major league victory on Sunday. He has made seven consecutive scoreless appearances, holding opponents to a .038 batting average during that stretch. He could earn a late-inning role if he continues to pitch well, said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. “He’s come in and done a nice job,” said Roenicke. “A lot of life on his fastball. Last year he struggled a bit with his command.” Blazek is 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA in eight appearances with just one earned run allowed in 10 innings. Last year, he went 0-1 with a 3.68 ERA in seven games for Milwaukee.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson’s command was largely non-existent on Monday night. Nelson (1-2) entered Monday’s game with a 1.35 ERA before allowing six earned runs with five walks and two wild pitches in just 2 1/3 innings. He gave up just one earned run in eight innings when he faced Cincinnati a week ago. But the Reds pounded him on Monday with six hits, including a two-run home run by Jay Bruce.

--RF Ryan Braun was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke chose to rest Braun again Monday despite his .536 career batting average against Reds starter Jason Marquis. “He’s fine physically. He’s fine to play,” said Roenicke of Braun. “We need to try to do something different. When guys are performing you want to get them in there when they’re hot. To just go status quo isn’t getting it done.” Braun is batting .230 with a homer and four RBIs in 17 games with paltry slugging (.279) and on-base (.279) percentages.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Same thing. You hope that win from (Sunday) carries over and you have a good offensive performance and you pitch well, and neither one went well. And the fielding didn’t go well. We’re not stringing together one good game after another.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, after losing to Cincinnati Monday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Scooter Gennett (cut on left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He should be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He is out until late May or early June.

--CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He received a cortisone shot April 16. He took batting practice April 20, and he is expected to be ready to return when he is eligible to come off the DL on May 1.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) remains on the 15-day disabled list, although he was eligible to come off it on April 10. Henderson was placed on the DL April 4, retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A Biloxi on April 24.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Elian Herrera

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Gerardo Parra

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer