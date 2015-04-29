Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Ron Roenicke is maintaining a positive approach when it comes to struggling outfielder Khris Davis. But, the Milwaukee Brewers skipper figured it was time to give Davis a rest.

“I’ve seen improvement from Khris, although I’ve not seen results,” said Roenicke, who kept the 27-year-old Davis out of Tuesday’s lineup. “He’s holding his own. He’s gotten some big hits for us.”

Davis is coming off a breakout 2014 season when he hit 22 homers with 37 doubles and 69 RBIs in 144 games, including 131 starts in left field.

He batted .279 with 11 homers and 27 RBIs in 56 games in his debut season in 2013.

But, like many of his Brewers teammates, Davis hasn’t gotten on track this year. He’s hitting .243 with only three RBIs.

Davis is 4 for his last 28 and hasn’t homered since Sept. 5 of last season. He struck out 20 times and walked only seven times in 70 at-bats.

Roenicke is encouraged by the quality of Davis’ at-bats -- 4.03 pitches per plate appearance -- and believes it’s only a matter of time before he breaks out of the slump.

“He isn’t different than anybody else,” said Roenicke, when asked if Davis is pressing. “He’ll have a good at-bat, then a couple won’t be there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-17

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 1-3, 5.16 ERA) at Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen - MLB debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Aramis Ramirez is among few hitters who have had success against Reds RHP Johnny Cueto. Ramirez entered Tuesday night’s game batting .354 with five homers in his career against Cueto. Make that six. In the fifth inning, Ramirez launched Cueto’s first pitch 431 feet into the left-field bleachers. “That’s one of those things,” Ramirez said, of his six homers against last year’s NL Cy Young award runner-up. “There’s no reason.” Cueto says he’s tried everything to retire Ramirez. “Every time I face him, I want to trick him,” Cueto said. “He’s a veteran and a great hitter. It’s hard.”

--RF Ryan Braun returned to the Brewers lineup on Tuesday following a two-day absence, and the rest appeared to pay dividends. Braun hit a solo home run, his second, off Cincinnati ace Johnny Cueto, who he hadn’t had much success against, batting .195 with two walks and 12 Ks in his career. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said Braun had been a little banged up in recent days and would benefit from the rest.

--RHP Rob Wooten threw 56 pitches in Monday night’s game. When Wooten said he could pitch again on Tuesday, manager Ron Roenicke politely declined. “I said ‘Thank you, but no’,” said Roenicke. Wooten pitched three innings on Monday, allowing two runs on two hits with a pair of walks and three Ks. His availability for Wednesday’s game depends on how he bounces back from Monday’s extended effort, says Roenicke.

--SS Jean Segura has committed seven errors in 20 games this season. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said the 25-year-old can be “lax” at times, but believes most of Segura’s errors are a product of effort. “Once in a while, he gets a little sloppy,” Roenicke said. “I think he gets to more balls. A lot of his errors are getting to the ball quick and trying to make a play.”

--RHP Kyle Lohse was hurt by the long ball again on Tuesday night, allowing a two-run bomb by 2B Brandon Phillips and solo shots by 1B Joey Votto and LF Marlon Byrd in a 4-2 loss at Cincinnati. Lohse now has allowed eight home runs in five starts this season. His ERA actually dropped to 7.28 after Tuesday’s outing.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough to stomach. No one in here is giving up. It would be one thing if you see guys going out there and they don’t care. We care.” -- Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse, after the Brewers dropped to 1-5 this season against Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He received a cortisone shot April 16. He took batting practice April 20. As of April 28, Gomez was on track to return within a day or two of his eligibility date of May 1.

--2B Scooter Gennett (cut on left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He should be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He is out until late May or early June.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) remains on the 15-day disabled list, although he was eligible to come off it on April 10. Henderson was placed on the DL April 4, retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A Biloxi on April 24.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Elian Herrera

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Gerardo Parra

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer