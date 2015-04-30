Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- It’s been painful for Carlos Gomez to watch his Milwaukee Brewers teammates stumble to a 5-17 start, the worst for a National League club since 1997.

It appears Gomez could be reinstated by this weekend, which is good news for the Brewers, who haven’t won a series yet this season.

Gomez was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 16 with a hamstring injury. He’s been with the team in Cincinnati where he’s been involved in all baseball activities, including running and sliding.

“He’s doing everything really well,” said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. “His legs are important to his game. We don’t want something to happen again, so if he needs a couple more days that’s what we’ll do.”

Gomez is hitting .235 with four doubles, a homer, and six RBIs in eight games. In 34 at-bats, he had one walk and six strikeouts.

He’s coming off back-to-back solid seasons in which he hit .284 and had 73 RBIs in each. He hit 23 home runs last season, 24 in 2013.

“It’s a tough time when you see your team go through tough moments like this,” Gomez told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “I‘m coming back and going to do my job and I hope when I come back I bring the winning thing with me.”

Milwaukee badly needs his bat in the lineup. The Brewers rank 14th in the National League in batting, 13th in runs, and near the bottom in several other offensive categories.

Although returning to the leadoff spot isn’t assured, Gomez’s boundless energy could be a boost for the struggling Brewers.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Friday -- Brewers (RHP Willy Peralta, 0-3, 5.04 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 0-2, 6.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Ryan Braun erupted offensively since taking a day off Monday. Since then, Braun has gone 4-for-9 with three home runs, including a grand slam, and six RBIs. “Off-days can be beneficial,” Braun said. “When you’ve been swinging as terribly as I have, it probably helped.”

--CF Carlos Gomez could return to the Brewers lineup by this weekend. He’s been with the team in Cincinnati where he’s continued his rehab process without issue. The center fielder has been on the 15-days disabled list since April 17 with a strained right hamstring. He received a cortisone shot April 16 and said he’s pain-free. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke it was uncertain whether Gomez would bat leadoff when he returns.

--2B Scooter Gennett is planning to make four rehabilitation starts for Class A Wisconsin beginning on Friday. Gennett has been on the disabled list since April 21 with a cut on his left middle finger. He had his stitches removed on Wednesday in Cincinnati. Gennett is batting .207 with one RBI in 10 games.

--LF Khris Davis returned to the Brewers lineup on Wednesday after a day off. He was mired in a 4-for-28 slump before homering in his first at-bat on Wednesday against RHP Michael Lorenzen, who was making his major league debut for Cincinnati. It was Davis’ first home run since Sept. 5.

--RHP Matt Garza allowed two earned runs and eight hits in five innings to snap a two-game losing skid as Milwaukee defeated the Reds 8-3 on Wednesday afternoon. “I was more in the zone today,” Garza said. “My stuff was more consistent. We put good wood on it today, that helped.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was nice to do something to get us going. We’re embracing the challenge of getting back to where we want to be. It’s nice to see results. It’s nice to get a win.” -- Brewers RF Ryan Braun, after hitting two home runs in a win over Cincinnati on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He received a cortisone shot April 16. He took batting practice April 20. As of April 28. Gomez is expected to be reinstated by May 2.

--2B Scooter Gennett (cut on left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. As of April 29, Gennett planned to have a four-game rehabilitation stint at Class A Wisconsin beginning May 1.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He is out until late May or early June.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) remains on the 15-day disabled list, although he was eligible to come off it on April 10. Henderson was placed on the DL April 4, retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A Biloxi on April 24.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Elian Herrera

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Gerardo Parra

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer