Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Two Milwaukee Brewers were spotted a placing a large series of orders for caffeinated drinks early Friday at a Starbucks across the street from Wrigley Field early Friday.

The Brewers could use the jolt, as they opened a three-game weekend series with the Chicago Cubs -- the first of 19 games this season and the first time they haven’t played in April since 2004 -- with a 1-0 loss.

Milwaukee is mired in last place in the National League Central and trail first-place St. Louis by the largest gap in baseball. The Brewers spent the last 19 days in the cellar and have yet to win a series this season.

But the Brewers, are coming off a promising 8-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds, started off with a loss in Chciago. And after a Thursday off-day, manager Ron Roenicke hopes for better times as the season moves further into May.

Outfielder Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) is poised to come off the 15-day disabled list soon. He’s missed more than two weeks of action, but Roenicke said a Saturday activation was possible.

Third baseman Aramis Ramirez was a late scratch from the starting lineup Friday with left hamstring tightness, but his condition apparently isn’t serious.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 0-3, 5.79 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 3-1, 2.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Wily Peralta had a strong one-run outing despite throwing 118 pitches on Sunday. The long run was a third-inning home run to Cubs rookie Addison Russell. Otherwise, Peralta allowed eight hits while striking out six and walking two. “When he’s on his game, the pitch count is going to be way low and we’ll be able to get him into the seventh, eighth (innings) and once in a while he goes nine,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said.

--3B Aramis Ramirez was a late scratch after the Brewers decided he should sit due to left hamstring tightness. “Aramis actually wanted to play today,” Roenicke said. “We were hoping one day off would clear it and it’s still there so just to be cautious we talked him out of playing.”

--OF Carlos Gomez (right hamstring strain) could be activated from the 15-day disabled list as early as Saturday after missing more than two weeks of action. “He feels good,” Roenicke said. “Because of his legs and the way he uses them we want to be a little more cautious that we’re not activating him too soon.”

--RF Ryan Braun had three hits and five RBIs, including a solo home run the fifth and a grand slam home run in the eighth -- his 21st multi-homer game -- in 8-3 Wednesday’s victory over the Reds. “In batting practice he’s been driving balls as well as I’ve ever seen him,” said Roenicke. “What was frustrating him is why it hasn’t shown up before and now it has.”

--RHP Mike Fiers (0-3, 5.79 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season Saturday and is in search of his first quality start of the year. Opponents are batting .358 so far. Fiers is 201 with a 1.77 ERA in four career games (three starts) against the Cubs, including 1-1 last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You look at his outing today and he gives up one run and it’s a real nice job, but he’s working way too hard to get to that. When he’s on his game, the pitch count is going to be way low and we’ll be able to get him into the seventh, eighth (innings) and once in a while he goes nine.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, on RHP Wily Peralta, who took the loss Friday against Chciago.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Carlos Gomez (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He received a cortisone shot April 16. He took batting practice April 20. He is expected to be reinstated by May 2.

--2B Scooter Gennett (cut on left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He began a four-game rehab stint at Class A Wisconsin on May 1.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He is out until late May or early June.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) remains on the 15-day disabled list, although he was eligible to come off it on April 10. Henderson was placed on the DL April 4, retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A Biloxi on April 24.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Elian Herrera

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Gerardo Parra

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer