Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- It shouldn’t be much of a surprise when the manager of a 7-18 team is fired, but the Brewers decision to make a move Sunday night still caught Ron Roenicke somewhat off-guard.

His team had just notched a consecutive victory for the first time this season, won a series for the first time since last September. The Brewers had won three of their last four and might have won five of their last seven had they not run into a pair of aces in Cincinnati Reds right-hander Johnny Cueto and Chicago Cubs lefty Jon Lester.

But when looking at the big picture -- the slow start to 2015 and the Brewers colossal collapse last September -- general manager Doug Melvin decided it was time for a change.

“The last 100 games we’ve been 30 games under .500,” Melvin said in a phone interview. “It didn’t have a good feel to it, winning six games in the month of April. ... We were in first place 152 games but over the last 100 games we’ve been 30 games under .500. It was difficult to see that.”

Milwaukee raced out to a 20-8 start last year but played roughly .500 ball the next four months. The Brewers still led the NL Central for 150 games but after staggering to a 9-22 finish, they watched the playoffs from their own couches.

Melvin and principal owner Mark Attanasio spent nearly two weeks after the season before announcing Roenicke would return in 2015 and late in spring training, they picked up his option for next season.

He was given almost the exact same group of players to work with, as Melvin and Attanasio banked on bounce-back seasons from several key players, most notably right fielder Ryan Braun and third baseman Aramis Ramirez.

But Milwaukee’s offense was atrocious to start the season, and even after averaging 4.71 runs over the last four seven games, the Brewers ranked near the bottom of nearly every major statistical category.

“The offense has to get better,” Melvin said.

It didn’t help Roenicke’s cause that he spent the last two weeks without second baseman Scooter Gennett, all-star catcher Jonathan Lucroy and all-star center fielder Carlos Gomez the way his team played to close out the recent road trip had him encouraged.

“We knew it wasn’t going to go on forever,” Roenicke said. “We’re too good of a team to do that. We started pitching better over the last week, week and a half. Not just the one win in Cincinnati, but we had a good ball game down there that we just didn’t hit facing Cueto. I think we just started getting it together. The energy was good and things were starting to turn around.”

The Brewers won a franchise-record 96 games and the NL Central crown in his first season, 2011. They overcame a slew of injuries and a midseason trade of right-hander Zack Greinke to challenge for a wild card spot in 2012 but fell apart completely in 2013 when Braun was suspended for the final 65 games over his role in the Biogenesis scandal.

Roenicke’s stint with Milwaukee -- his first as a big-league manager -- comes to an end with a 342-331 (.508) record.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-18

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 1-4, 7.28 ERA) at Dodgers (Clayton Kershaw, 1-2, 3.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jimmy Nelson had no decision but came away with his third quality start in Sunday’s 5-3 Brewers win and first in three road starts. He gave up three runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings of work. Nelson also doubled in the second inning, snapping an 0-for-37 streak by Milwaukee pitchers without a hit. He also scored his second career run.

--3B Aramis Ramirez’s second inning home run was the 368th all-time at third base, tying him for No. 5 all-time with Graig Nettles for most home runs hit strictly at a third baseman. Mike Schmidt leads with 501. Ramirez has 371 through an 18-year career via all positions he’s played at. He also now has 128 at Wrigley Field, sixth all time at the park.

--RHP Mike Fiers’ 26 strikeouts in back-to-back Wrigley Field appearances is the most by opposing pitchers against the Cubs in consecutive starts since Dodgers left-hander Sandy Koufax had 28 in 1962-63. Koufax also had 30 in two appearances between 1961-62.

--INF Luis Jimenez was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox on Sunday, one day after his release by the Brewers. In 15 games, he was 1-for-15 with a walk. He started two games at third base.

--RHP Kyle Lohse (1-4, 7.28 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season and 400th of his major league career when the Brewers open a four-game series on Monday at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lohse has had one quality start and took the last Tuesday in Cincinnati, a 4-2 Brewers defeat. Opponents are batting .288 against him. He’s 2-4 with a 4.35 ERA against the Dodgers in 12 career games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A lot of great things happened in the game. The bad thing would be giving them two runs and letting them back in the game. Besides that, everything was really nice.” -- Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, after a win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Scooter Gennett (cut on left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He began a four-game rehab stint at Class A Wisconsin on May 1.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He is out until late May or early June.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) remains on the 15-day disabled list, although he was eligible to come off it on April 10. Henderson was placed on the DL April 4, retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A Biloxi on April 24.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Elian Herrera

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Gerardo Parra