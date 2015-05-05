Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- A little more than three hours before his team took the field against the Los Angeles Dodgers, newly installed Brewers manager Craig Counsell gathered his players together for a quick but to the point meeting.

“It went very good,” said Counsell, who was hired Monday morning to replace the fired Ron Roenicke. “It was a simple message for me, on some things that are important to me and I‘m going to emphasize and be on them about.”

First and foremost on Counsell’s agenda is to instill a greater sense of team among the players.

”I really just want them to be open to what we’re going to do going forward. That’s what I ask of them. Open yourselves up to new things, and to be better, and to trust each other, and then we’re going to push a little bit.

“We’re going to try to be better teammates. That’s always been a big thing for me. Ever since I’ve sat in locker rooms, the importance of being a quality teammate has been at the top of your job as a Major League Baseball player. For a long time, that’s been something important to be.”

Reception to the managerial change was positive in the clubhouse, where a few members of the team have been around long enough to have been Counsell’s teammate.

“Everybody respects him,” right fielder Ryan Braun said. “When he was a player he was basically a player-coach -- especially his last few years, he was an essentially an additional coach as well as being a player. So I think everybody already respected him and knows how intelligent he is, understands he’s always been a winner and we would expect him to do the same thing as a manager.”

Counsell took over for Roenicke after the Brewers stumbled to a 7-18 start this season. He earned a victory in his debut, as the Brewers defeated the Dodgers 4-3 Monday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-18

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 4-0, 1.93 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 2-3, 4.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jean Segura was not in the Brewers lineup Monday but was feeling fine after being hit in the helmet by a Pedro Strop pitch Sunday at Chicago. Segura underwent a CT scan Sunday in Chicago, which came up negative, and he went though the normal pregame routine Monday, including batting practice, before being re-examined by the team’s medical staff.

--SS Hector Gomez became the first player to ever hit a triple and homer against Clayton Kershaw in the same game. His three-bagger against Kershaw in the sixth was his first career triple, and his first career extra-base hit against a left-handed pitcher. His eighth-inning home run was also the first of his career.

--RHP Michael Blazek threw two scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing no hits while striking out three and walking two. Blazek has not surrendered a run in his last nine outings, spanning 11.1 IP, and has allowed just one hit in that span.

--Gerardo Parra recorded his second triple of the season in the sixth inning, a pinch-hit triple against Kershaw. It was his second career triple against a left-handed pitcher, and he is now hitting at a .370 lifetime clip against Kershaw (10-for-27).

--1B Adam Lind chipped in a pinch-hit double in the eighth inning, scoring on an RBI double from CF Carlos Gomez. Lind now owns a .354 (23-for-65) average in career pinch-hitting opportunities, with four home runs and 15 RBIs.

--2B Scooter Gennett went 1-for-5 with a double Monday as he continued his rehab assignment with Class A Wisconsin. In four games with the Timber Rattlers, Gennett is 4-for-13 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored. He’s been on the disabled list since slicing open his right hand on April 21 but is eligible to be reinstated Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a nice feeling. It’s one of those games you can list so many guys that played a part in it. That’s a great way to start it, getting a team win like that.” -- Manager Craig Counsell, after getting a win in his debut as Brewers skipper Monday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Scooter Gennett (cut on left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He began a four-game rehab stint at Class A Wisconsin on May 1. He’s eligible to be reinstated from the DL on May 5.

--SS Jean Segura (concussion) was held out of action May 4, but is expected to return to the lineup May 5, manager Craig Counsell said.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He is out until late May or early June.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) remains on the 15-day disabled list, although he was eligible to come off it on April 10. Henderson was placed on the DL April 4, retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A Biloxi on April 24.

