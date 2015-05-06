Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers activated second baseman Scooter Gennett from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday, bringing the team one step closer to becoming fully healthy, as they look to rebound from a dismal 8-18 start to the season.

Gennett had been out since April 20, after slicing his hand open in a shower at PNC Park. He began a minor league rehab assignment last Friday with the team’s Class A affiliate, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

“His injury was a little unique,” said new Brewers manager Craig Counsell. “It wasn’t a ‘we need to make sure he doesn’t hurt it again’ kind of injury. (The rehab assignment) was really for him to get some at-bats under his belt when he stepped into the lineup here.”

Gennett hit sixth in the Brewers lineup in his first day back with the big league club on Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with a strikeout. His return means less playing time for utility men Hector Gomez and Elian Herrera, who were splitting time at second base in Gennett’s absence.

With Gennett returning to the lineup, the Brewers are missing just one everyday position player from their Opening Day roster, with catcher Jonathan Lucroy sidelined with a broken toe, and expecting to return in a couple of weeks.

“(Gennett) was a big part of this offense last year,” said Counsell. “We need to get him playing to his capabilities.”

Gennett hit .289 for the Brewers last season, with nine home runs, 54 RBIs and a .320 on-base percentage. He spent the majority of last season platooning with then-Brewers second baseman Rickie Weeks, but has assumed everyday playing duties in 2015.

The Brewers also got good news about Lucroy, who has been out since April 21 with a broken toe.

Lucroy still isn’t ready to return but he is no longer wearing a boot and an x-ray Monday showed progress. He’s hoping to return within the shorter end of the original estimate of 4-to-6 weeks.

“There are definitely signs of healing going on,” Lucroy said. “I‘m happy about it. I‘m not slacking off on any of the rehab stuff, trying to stay in baseball shape.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-19

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Joe Wieland, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 0-4, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Scooter Gennett was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. Gennett had been out since slicing his left hand open in a PNC Park shower on April 20. He began a minor league rehab assignment last Friday and went 4-for-13 with two doubles, a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored. He was batting .207 with two walks and an RBI in 10 games before going on the disabled list.

--OF Logan Schafer was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs Tuesday, clearing a roster spot for 2B Scooter Gennett, who came off the 15-day disabled list. Schafer served largely as a pinch-hitter this season, and went 1-for-8 in that role with a double, a walk and two strikeouts. Overall, he appeared in 22 games, starting seven, and batted .182 (6-for-33) with three doubles, three walks and seven strikeouts.

--LHP Neal Cotts was roughed up in his outing against the Dodgers, allowing three runs and two home runs over just 2/3 of an inning pitched, while striking out one and walking two. It was the first time since August of 2008 that Cotts surrendered multiple homers in one appearance, with the Chicago Cubs. Cotts’ ERA ballooned to 6.10 as a result of his poor outing.

--RHP Jeremy Jeffress struck out all three batters he faced on Tuesday night. It was the first time in his career that he struck out all batters he faced in a game, and it was the fourth time in his career he collected three or more strikeouts in one game. Jeffress now has a 2.63 ERA in 2015, with opponents hitting just .208 against him.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just trying to make pitches. My slider was good, it’s been good. I felt I had good stuff tonight. One pitch cost me.” -- RHP Matt Garza, who was charged with three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five in Tuesday’s loss to the Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Scooter Gennett (cut on left middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. He began a four-game rehab stint at Class A Wisconsin on May 1. He was reinstated from the DL on May 5.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. As of May 5, he was no longer wearing a boot. He underwent an x-ray May 4 and said his foot is “definitely showing signs of healing” and is optimistic his recovery will be on the short side of the original 4-6 week time frame.

--SS Jean Segura (concussion) was held out of action May 4, but returned to the lineup May 5.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) remains on the 15-day disabled list, although he was eligible to come off it on April 10. Henderson was placed on the DL April 4, retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A Biloxi on April 24.

