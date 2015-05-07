Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The way Wily Peralta was throwing the ball Wednesday night, it was hard to believe he began the season 0-4.

Peralta looked like much more like the young starter the Brewers hope to anchor their rotation for the foreseeable future, working eight innings while holding the Dodgers to three runs -- two earned -- on seven hits with six strikeouts.

“The ball was coming out of his hands so nicely,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It was different, I thought. He had good velocity again. I hope he just kind of took a deep breath and relaxed a little bit and found something to go on moving forward.”

It didn’t hurt Peralta’s cause that the Brewers offense, which has struggled for most of the season and was thwarted the last two days by Cy Young Award winners Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke, sprung to life against Dodgers right-hander Joe Wieland, who gave up five runs -- including a pair of two-run home runs -- in the first inning Wednesday.

Peralta was able to settle in and be more aggressive, a big reason he got through his outing without issuing a single walk.

“Oh man, it feels great to get five runs right away in the first inning,” Peralta said. “I think it was the second time this season I’ve had the lead. You then go out there and attack hitters. That’s what I did tonight.”

After a rocky rookie season in 2013, Peralta came into his own a year ago and went 17-11 with a 3.53 ERA in 32 starts. He led the team in victories, innings pitched (198.2), strikeouts (154) and quality starts (22) but had gotten off to a slow start this season.

“I’ve been working on my mechanics in the bullpen,” Peralta said. “They are feeling better the last few starts. Tonight I got into a good rhythm. I didn’t try to throw it too hard, and the life with the fastball was there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 2-0, 0.00 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 1-3, 4.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Adam Lind continues to swing a hot bat to start 2015. Lind hit his fifth home run of the season in the first inning, a two-run shot against Dodgers RHP Joe Wieland. It was Lind’s first career homer against the Dodgers, and he has now homered against 26 of 30 MLB teams. Lind tacked on a double in the fifth inning, and now owns a .551 slugging percentage in 2015.

--RHP Wily Peralta earned his first victory of 2015 Wednesday, giving up one earned run on seven hits over eight innings, striking out six and walking none. With the win, Peralta improved to 1-4 with a 3.92 ERA (39 IP). His eight innings pitched was a season high, and it was the first time he threw eight innings since May 2, 2014 at Cincinnati. The Brewers offense had scored a total of just three runs in Peralta’s previous three starts, but backed the righty with six runs on Wednesday.

--C Martin Maldonado has been slumping at the plate since taking over for injured C Jonathan Lucroy. Maldonado snapped an 0-for-12 streak with an RBI single in the first inning, but is hitting just .164 on the year, with one homer and four RBIs. Lucroy isn’t expected to resume his regular duties for at least another two weeks.

--2B Scooter Gennett hit his first home run of the season to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead in the first. It was just Gennett’s second game back since returning from the disabled list, and his first home run since Aug. 23, 2014 versus Pittsburgh. Brewers manager Craig Counsell moved Gennett up to the second spot in the order on Wednesday night despite his early season struggles. Gennett is now hitting just .216, with one home run and three RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a good first inning. The guys just jumped on him (Dodgers RHP Joe Wieland). We had good at-bats that whole first inning, real good at-bats. Give Wily (Peralta) a lead like that on a night he was throwing pretty darn good, you feel pretty good.” -- Manager Craig Counsell, who improved to 2-1 since taking over for Ron Roenicke Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. As of May 5, he was no longer wearing a boot, and he was optimistic he would be back in late May.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A Biloxi on April 24 and to Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

INF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra