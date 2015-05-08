Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell decided Thursday would be a good day to rest two of his regulars, center fielder Carlos Gomez and catcher Martin Maldonado.

Gomez returned from a two-week stint on the disabled list last weekend and was 5-for-21 since coming back.

“He’s played five games since the DL, and I think it’s important that we make sure that everything’s OK with him,” Counsell said. “He’s been going hard and he’s a little sore, so we’ll back off a little today.”

Resting Gomez also allowed Counsell to keep Gerardo Parra in the lineup. In his last 10 games, Parra was batting 407 (11-for-27) with five doubles and two triples.

Maldonado took over at catcher when Jonathan Lucroy suffered a broken toe April 20. He’d started 14 of 15 games since and was 1-for-10 at the plate during the series, so Counsell opted to give backup Juan Centeno his second start of the season.

“I want Juan to play,” Counsell said. “Juan’s part of this team. He did a good job with Mike (Fiers) a couple of starts ago, so I‘m good with that. It’s getting another left-handed bat in the lineup against a sinker ball pitcher, so it’s a good day for him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 2-1, 3.73 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 1-2, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Fiers continues to struggle at home this season. In his fourth start at Miller Park this year, Fiers fell to 0-3, and owns a 7.50 ERA in Milwaukee over 18 innings pitched. Fiers is now 1-4 with a 5.46 ERA overall. It was his first career loss against the Dodgers, as he was previously 3-0.

--1B Adam Lind hit his sixth home run of the season Thursday, and is now leading the Brewers in that category. He reached base safely in 14 consecutive starts, batting .396 (19-for-48) over that span, with five homers and 11 RBIs. Thursday marked the first time this season that Lind has homered in back-to-back games.

--2B Scooter Gennett was 1-for-3 Thursday, and has now hit safely in each of his three games played since returning from the disabled list with an injured finger. Brewers manager Craig Counsell had Gennett hitting second in the lineup for the second consecutive game on Thursday, and Gennett raised his batting average to .225 for the season, with one home run and three RBIs.

--RHP Rob Wooten struggled in relief on Thursday, giving up five earned runs over just 1 2/3 innings pitched, on two hits, four walks and two strikeouts. Wooten has now been scored upon in his last four relief appearances, and has only one scoreless outing this season, owning a 12.00 ERA over six innings pitched, with six walks and six strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Home runs by the other team are not good. It is execution for me. That’s something we have to get better at. It is as simple as that.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, after a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. As of May 5, he was no longer wearing a boot, and he was optimistic he would be back in late May.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A Biloxi on April 24 and to Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Rob Wooten

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

INF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra