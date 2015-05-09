Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Speed, specifically the leg strength that powers it, is the lynch pin to Carlos Gomez’s game. So if there’s any hint of an issue with Gomez’s legs, Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell prefers to error on the side of caution.

And that’s why Friday, Counsell kept Gomez, who missed two weeks with a strained left hamstring earlier this season, out of the lineup for a second straight game.

“He has a very mild hip flexor in the same leg,” Counsell said. “It is precautionary. He’s going to be available this weekend but we’re going to be careful with it.”

The Brewers also went without third baseman Aramis Ramirez, who was scheduled to start Friday but was a late scratch when his back tightened up just before the game.

”It just came up in the game yesterday,“ Counsell said. ”He tried and tried in BP and wasn’t good to go.

“It’s going to be day to day with him.”

Those injuries left Counsell in a pinch late in the game when he was looking to pinch-hit.

He had only three available bench players and burned his backup catcher, Juan Centeno -- a left-handed hitter -- in the seventh which left starting catcher Martin Maldonado to face right-hander Pedro Strop with two outs and the bases loaded in the eighth.

”You’re trying to play all the scenarios and keep all your options open for what could happen,“ Counsell said. ”At that point we wanted to keep a more versatile player on the bench, basically, just in case anything happened.

“But when you’re dealing with a three-man bench like we were you’re just trying to keep a versatile player on the bench.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-21

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 2-1, 4.40 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 1-4, 7.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs Friday and joined the Brewers in time for their three-game series against the Cubs at Miller Park. Kintzler spent most of the last five seasons with the Brewers, going 10-8 with a 3.26 ERA in 165 games but struggled in spring training and began the season in the minors. He appeared in seven games with the Sky Sox this season and was 0-1 with a 6.35 ERA.

--CF Carlos Gomez was out of the Brewers’ lineup Friday. He sat out for a second straight game with what manager Craig Counsell called a “very mild hip flexor” in his left leg. Gomez went through all the usual pregame drills Friday but was not available during the game. Counsell said he expected Gomez to be ready to play again this weekend.

--RHP Rob Wooten was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday, making room on the roster for RHP Brandon Kintzler, who was recalled. Wooten appeared in four games for the Brewers and allowed eight earned runs on five hits and six walks in six innings of work.

--3B Aramis Ramirez was a late scratch from the lineup Friday because of tightness in his lower back. Manager Craig Counsell said that Ramirez was considered day-to-day. Ramirez has appeared in 25 of Milwaukee’s 30 games this season and is batting .230 with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every out is important. Every play is important. If you want to win games, you’ve got to commit to every out being important, no matter the score.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, after a loss to the Cubs on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Aramis Ramirez (lower back tightness) was scratched from the lineup May 8 and is considered day-to-day.

--CF Carlos Gomez (left hip flexor) did not play May 8 but is expected to return to the lineup this weekend.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. As of May 5, he was no longer wearing a boot, and he was optimistic he would be back in late May.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A Biloxi on April 24 and to Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Brandon Kintzler

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

INF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra