Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MILWAUKEE -- Craig Counsell inherited a mess a week ago when he was named to replace Ron Roenicke as the Milwaukee Brewers’ manager.

But a week later, to the day, Counsell was all smiles as his team recorded its first walk-off victory of the season, which clinched just the second series victory of the season.

”I thought we played a good series here, Counsell said after Milwaukee’s 3-1, 11-inning victory over the Cubs at Miller Park. “But we’re going day by day and trying to win the next game. We’re not looking forward to anything more than that.”

The Brewers were an MLB-worst 7-18 when they dismissed Roenicke but had started to show signs of life. Milwaukee had just taken its first series of the season, winning two in a row against the Cubs and had won three of its previous four.

But the change was made and from Day 1, Counsell put the focus on winning one game at a time. The Brewers responded by splitting a four-game set with the Dodgers.

Mental lapses led to a 7-6 loss in the first game of the series with Chicago but the Brewers’ bats exploded Saturday in a 12-4 rout before winning in dramatic fashion Sunday afternoon.

“We’re not quitting,” right-hander Matt Garza said. “We’re still coming. It is awesome. It is a great team win. We’re going to start surprising people. We have to keep playing clean baseball like we have been. I think that’s 7 out of 10, so that’s a good start.”

Having dropped four of six to the division rivals, Cubs manager Joe Maddon isn’t counting the Brewers out, either.

”I think they are better than the worst team in baseball,“ Maddon said. ”Just because their record indicates that right now does not (mean) they are not good. They pitched extremely well against us.

“They are not the worst team in baseball.”

Milwaukee finished the day tied with the Phillies for the worst record in MLB. Both teams are 11-21.

RECORD: 11-21

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzjia, 2-2, 4.38 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 1-4, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Martin Maldonado had a season-high three hits Sunday against the Cubs, including a solo home run and a walk-off single that clinched a 3-2 Brewers victory over the Cubs. Maldonado came into the game batting .164 with a home run and five RBIs.

--1B Adam Lind walked twice Sunday -- once intentionally -- and has reached base in nine straight games. Lind has safely reached base in each of his last 17 starts and is batting .356 (21-59) in that span with five home runs and 11 RBIs. Acquired from Toronto in a trade last fall, Lind leads the Brewers with a .327 average, six home runs and 17 RBIs.

--RHP Michael Blazek improved to 3-0 on the season with a scoreless 11th inning Sunday against the Cubs. Blazek has appeared in 13 games this season and allowed just two earned runs on nine hits with seven walks and 16 strikeouts.

--RHP Matt Garza put forth his best outing of the season, striking out nine over seven innings of work. Garza scattered three walks and three hits, including a solo home run by Chicago C Miguel Montero. But he did not factor in the decision after the Brewers bullpen blew a late lead. He remains 2-4 on the year but dropped his ERA to 4.04 and hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in his last four starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A walk-off win is pretty special with my mom here. I saw her when I hit the homer. I looked over and she was jumping around. We have a great dinner later tonight. I think I’ll enjoy that more than the game.” -- C Martin Maldonado, who flew his mother, Jeanette, up from their native Puerto Rico. Maldonado’s three-hit day included a solo home run and an 11th-inning walk-off RBI single that gave the Brewers a 3-2 victory over the Cubs.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Aramis Ramirez (lower back tightness) was scratched from the lineup May 8-10 and is considered day-to-day.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. As of May 5, he was no longer wearing a boot, and he was optimistic he would be back in late May.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A Biloxi on April 24 and to Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Brandon Kintzler

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

INF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra