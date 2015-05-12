Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- An MRI exam performed on the ailing back of Aramis Ramirez revealed nothing serious, but the Milwaukee Brewers’ veteran third baseman remained out of the lineup Monday night.

“It’s basically just a muscle strain,” said Ramirez, who hopes to avoid a trip to the disabled list. “It’s a thing that can take a few days.”

The 37-year-old got off to a slow start this season, batting .230 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs in 25 games, but he showed signs of heating up and was 11-for-30 (.367) with four doubles and two home runs in the nine games before lower back tightness forced him from the lineup just before Milwaukee hosted the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

“I was starting to get in a groove, but there’s nothing I can do,” Ramirez said Monday before the Brewers’ 10-7 win over the Chicago White Sox. “Just try to take some swings and get back to where I was.”

Ramirez missed time each of the past two seasons with hamstring and leg issues, but he said he never battled through back problems before.

“You need it for everything -- fielding, running, hitting,” Ramirez said. “The other day, I couldn’t hardly move. Today, I was able to do more stuff, and I‘m going to do more exercises now.”

The team’s recent string of success is making Ramirez’s forced absence a little more bearable.

“It’s frustrating when we lose every single night,” Ramirez said. “But when we’re winning ballgames, it’s a lot easier to swallow when you’re not out there.”

An 18-year veteran in the final season of a four-year deal with the Brewers, Ramirez said in spring training he plans to retire at the end of the year.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-21

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 2-1, 5.93 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 1-4, 5.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Carlos Gomez was moved down to the cleanup spot Monday, and he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a triple. The move was part of a lineup overhaul that also put LF Gerardo Parra in the leadoff spot and RF Ryan Braun No. 2. Gomez last batted fourth July 7, 2014, and since then, he topped the lineup in 78 of 81 games, including all 14 of his games this season. Gomez is batting .250 this season with two home runs and 11 RBIs.

--RHP Wily Peralta struck out four and held the White Sox to two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings to post a fourth consecutive quality start and fifth overall this season. During those four starts, Peralta has a 2.42 ERA and 20 strikeouts compared to a 5.68 ERA an eight strikeouts in his first three starts.

--INF Elian Herrera made his fourth consecutive start Monday and went 2-for-4 with a home run in the Brewers’ 10-7 victory over the White Sox. In those four games, Herrera is 4-for-12 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs, raising his average from .186 to .222.

--RHP Jonathan Broxton was tagged with his first blown save of the season but also recorded his first victory of the season Monday after giving up a pair of runs on four hits in one inning. In his last three outings, spanning two innings, Broxton has allowed five earned runs on five hits while striking out three.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every time you see a game like that, and the other team just tied the game, it’s tough for us. We’ve got to keep it going. It’s part of the game.” -- 3B Elian Herrera, after the Brewers blew a 6-0 lead but rebounded to beat the White Sox 10-7 Monday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Aramis Ramirez (lower back tightness) did not play May 8-11. An MRI exam May 11 revealed no serious issues, and he could be back in action in a few days.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured left big toe) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21. As of May 5, he was no longer wearing a boot, and he was optimistic he would be back in late May.

--RHP Jim Henderson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Brevard County on April 17, then moved his rehab to Double-A Biloxi on April 24 and to Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Mike Fiers

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Brandon Kintzler

CATCHERS:

Martin Maldonado

Juan Centeno

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Aramis Ramirez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Jason Rogers

INF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Carlos Gomez

RF Ryan Braun

OF Gerardo Parra